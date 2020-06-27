“Before you abuse, criticize and accuse. Walk a mile in my shoes.”
— Joe South
Some who have opposed such civil unrest in this country as the civil rights, anti-war and now Black Lives Matter movements have justified their opposition by uttering the phrase: My country, right or wrong.
I love this country enough to espouse that sentiment ... with a codicil. I love my country even when it’s wrong, but when it is wrong, true Americans should do all they can do to “fix” it.
I truly believe what’s happening now in America is the attempt to right the wrong of racism that has marred this land since the first slaves were brought here. I know this racism first-hand. I was raised by it, taught it and even believed it until I was old enough to see it for what it was: nothing but ignorance based on hatred and mistrust whose only justification was skin pigmentation. Otherwise kind-hearted people who populated front-row pews in churches all over the South on Sunday mornings turned into the antithesis of their chosen religion when in the presence of a person of color.
I think I first started to question the teachings of my upbringing when I, who felt the derisive barbs of peers who mocked me for having an outhouse instead of an indoor bathroom and who taunted me for wearing clothes that had no kinship with the latest fashion and were as likely hand-me-downs as they were “store-bought,” was told I was “better” than others I encountered because my skin was white, theirs some darker hue.
As I grew, and stored away all those slights, I began to question the logic of my people — let’s face it, poor white trash is not too far from apt — as they proclaimed themselves superior to and harbored enmity for people who, truth be told, were often better off or from very similar circumstances.
That’s why, I believe, I rejected this notion of inherent superiority and decided to base my opinion of individuals’ merit not on some meaningless societal or ethnic marker but on, as a famous man once said, “the content of their character.” And what I’ve found over the years, what in my circumstances has proven to be a truth, is that I related more with others whose socio-economic reality mirrored mine — black, white or whatever — than I ever have the social elites who are prone to those feelings of superiority.
Unfortunately, for most people of my persuasion, such feelings turned out to be rare. There were those who tried to be “hip” and assimilate black culture and others who maintained a non-confrontational demeanor ... as long as their “lessers” maintained their “place.” But they never unlearned the lessons of preceding generations: That they were superior.
But I am encouraged by the latest movement to at last bring true equality, justice, and a sense that “all men created equal” to a country that has so long refused to accept those facts, even while proclaiming it as the basis of their Americanism. I am heartened when I attend a march and see whites holding signs proclaiming “Black Lives Matter,” marching hand-in-hand with others of differing ethnicity and speaking out against the old ways that are not just “no longer relevant,” but were nothing but lies and hypocrisy in the first place.
I relish the true spirit of unity that has marked these gatherings, but then I read with dismay of grown men threatening women and children who made stupid Facebook posts and vandalizing the homes of people whose only sin is ignorance. I hear of such cowardly acts, and I fear that the goodwill engendered by the growing sense of true righteousness will be rendered meaningless by the ugliness of such actions that do not come from a sense of growing unity but rather of the same kind of disgraceful bullying that is the cause of the discord in the first place.
I join my brothers and sisters of all races, creeds and ethnicities in proclaiming, yes, we all matter, and not one of us is any better than the other. We are all the same. Until we all get on that same page, though, and each of us accepts the other with no preconceived notions nor ill intent, we’re doomed to remain in a land that will never reach the unlimited potential that lays before it.
