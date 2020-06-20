There's a man over there, what's his color? I don't care. Peace my brother, let us all live in peace.
-- Elton John
Clue to those who answer the question that is being asked more often in these trying times -- Do black lives really matter? -- with what they think is the correct PC response, "All lives matter."
Sorry, but that is a non-answer, a cop-out.
What each of us should ask ourselves if we care about America finally healing itself is "Do black lives really matter ... to me?"
I see the hackles raise on the (often red) necks of people who insist that the pat "All lives matter" comeback is appropriate; it is a kumbaya, we're-all-brothers-under-the-skin kind of answer that shows how "woke" (a meaningless expression I hate, by the way, since hip white people appropriated it to try and sound ... well, woke) the respondent is. But look at the question again. DO ... BLACK ... LIVES ... MATTER?
In the land of the free and the home of the brave, in a country with a roughly 13 percent African American population that elected a black president, some 150-plus years after the country fought a bloody Civil War that gave black people freedom, sadly it is still a pertinent question.
There is a sense -- a sense that has grown, it must be pointed out, since the election of Donald Trump as our president -- that black people are actually ungrateful for how good they have it in America. Blacks should be thankful, the thinking goes, that they are not slaves any longer. That they can vote. That they are no longer considered second-class citizens. That they can pick themselves up by their bootstraps and do anything white people can do. That they can have the things whites no longer really care about anyway.
But it's thinking like that that makes the question of whether black lives really matter resonate.
What black people have sought since they won their freedom in America, and what has so far been denied them, is the fulfillment of that Constitutional promise that they -- like all other men -- are part of a merciful God's creation and are, thus, "equal" to all other men and are deserving of the right to be treated thus.
People who think "all lives matter" is a sufficient answer to the question are the same people who say, "If we're supposed to be equal, why is there a Black History Month and not a White History Month?" Or "How come so many black people get those cushy government-sponsored jobs through quotas when a white male need not even apply?" And "Why is there a Miss Black America and not a Miss White America?"
Influential African Americans, tired of seeing their race marginalized by a controlling population -- wealth-, numbers- and powerwise -- that recognized them first and foremost for their race, then maybe for their talents or just the fact that they are human beings, no different but for skin pigmentation, grew tired of being left out in what was supposed to be this great big melting pot of humanity and decided they'd sponsor or push for such assumed opportunities that never seemed to come their way, no matter their talent or work ethic. The playing field was not -- and is not -- level.
As we consider this matter further, here's the primary issue that each of us needs to address in our own hearts if we have any interest in stopping all but the anarchists from protesting and bursting our bubbles of comfort and security: Until we look at the man or woman next to us as a man or woman first, no different than we are -- no more or no less -- and don't see him or her as a member of any race other than the human race, we will continue to have the kind of unrest that has rocked our country and left us to answer some uncomfortable questions about ourselves.
So, do black lives really matter? Before you answer that question, maybe you ought to think about what it means first. If you'll lay aside all preconceived notions and be honest, only then will you be able to come up with an honest answer. And, trust me, "all lives matter" isn't it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.