“Hot funk, cool punk, even if it’s old junk, it’s still rock and roll to me.”
— Billy Joel
OK, music fans — and this goes especially for you, Rob Morrell — it’s homework time. Get your favorite download sites ready.
First, though, a prelude. Music fans are, in general, a possessive, not-easily-persuaded group. They kind of hone in on a favorite genre of music and a favorite era, and no music outside those parameters measures up. Some become so dogmatic about their “brand” of music that they will not open themselves up to anything new, or anything old, for that matter, that doesn’t meet exacting standards.
For many of these people — and I call them musical snobs — they hone in on a genre of music that they came upon in college, when people are often criticized and made fun of for liking anything that’s not the cool-kid rage ... i.e. anything popular or anything that might actual have meaningful lyrics or a tune. When others try and encourage them to listen to their favorite music, these folks turn up their noses, often without even listening to a note.
I am of a mind — and no one will ever convince me otherwise — that the greatest music ever made — and that’s EVER — was made from 1965 to 1975. Sure, there are great songs not of that era (my favorite song ever, “Black” by Pearl Jam, was released in 1991), but for stand-the-test-of-time music, nothing beats those years. But I do not tune in to one single “classic rock” station and listen only to songs of that era.
(Funny story: Former Herald colleague Brad McEwen used to call me out any time I wrote in a column that music of the ’80s sucked, was the worst music ever. He, in defense of the era, pointed out a number of great songs, and as I found myself focusing on music I really enjoyed over the years, it dawned on me that much of it came from the ’80s. I have since amended my statement to “a whole lot of really bad music was released in the ’80s ... and a lot of good, too.” Props to Brad.)
I have, over the years, been drawn to many, many genres of music and was able to find really good stuff in most all of them. (Bro Country? Umm, no.) And I believe wholeheartedly that you limit yourself and miss out on some really great music when you confine what you listen to to a narrow, specific genre.
Now, the homework.
I have heard many people say, especially the old rockers who agree with me that the best music was made from ‘64 to ‘75, that “nothing good’s been released since we reached the 2000s.” Generally speaking, with so much disposable and sounds-the-same releases drawing attention, such a claim holds some merit. But I’ve been thinking lately about some really great music made over the last couple of decades and came up with some that, if you’ll do your homework and listen to the ones you haven’t heard, you’ll find that these deserve their rightful place alongside older classics.
Here are a few from several genres that any music lover should give a listen before writing off this whole period:
All of Me — John Legend (2013): One of the most beautiful love songs ever released. (Pop)
Closer — The Chain Smokers and Halsey (2016): Almost an ear worm ... once the tune gets in your head, it stays there. (Pop)
Just Breathe — Pearl Jam (2009): Eddie Vedder’s voice is a marvel, one of the reasons PJ is one of the five greatest American bands ever. (Alternative Rock)
Bangarang — Skrillex (2011): My daughter introduced me to Skrillex in the Albany Cracker Barrel parking lot, and I’ve been a fan since. Warning: This one has an edge and can catch you off guard, but it deserves more than just a single, casual listen. (Electronic Dance Music)
Jealous — Nick Jonas (2014): Harkens back to the smooth sound of the Motown era. (Pop)
Pillow Talk — Zayn Malik (2016): Marvin Gaye-like loverman vocals on this generation’s most sultry tune. (Pop)
These Days — Foo Fighters (2011): Perfect easy-verse, hard-chorus dynamic that was a staple of the grunge era. (Rock)
Springsteen — Eric Church (2012): A fitting — and perfect — tribute to rock’s Boss. (Country)
No Church in the Wild/N**gas in Paris — Jay Z/Kanye West (2011): These outstanding hybrid rock/hip-hop tracks were where Tupac was headed before he was killed. (Hip-hop)
Universal Sound — Tyler Childers (2017): The best of one of today’s greatest singer/songwriters’ many classics. (Americana/Country)
Wake Me Up — Avicii (2013): Hybrid hit that foretold of a new mash-up genre that was, tragically, cut short with the artist’s death. (Pop/Alternative/Country)
Gold Digger — Kanye West (2005): A nostalgic look at Kanye’s genius before he went a little off the rails. (Hip-hip/Pop)
If We Were Vampires — Jason Isbel (2017): A heartbreaker of a song by perhaps the greatest lyricist working today, (Americana)
Delicate — Damien Rice (2002): Amazing vocals/lyrics that time does not diminish in the least. (Alternative)
Empire State of Mind — Jay Z/Alicia Keys (2009): Does Sinatra’s “New York, New York” one better. (Hip-hop)
Radioactive — Imagine Dragons (2012): One of the best modern rock songs made since the Classic Rock era. (Rock)
Texas Sun — Leon Bridges/Khruangbin (2020): Perfect folk/rock melody with perfect musical accompaniment. (Folk/Rock)
You have your assignments. Get busy. Listen. And if you have some songs to add to this list, please let me know. I’m always listening.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.