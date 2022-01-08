“The kids are all right ...”
— The Who
In his seeming never-ending quest to not necessarily secure votes but, instead, to do what he thinks Donald Trump would want, failed Senatorial candidate and now Republican gubernatorial candidate David Perdue has doubled down on his fanaticism to be seen as Trump’s mini-me.
This time Perdue vowed that if he were governor, he would sign an executive order forcing children to attend school, no matter the severity or the prevalence of the coronavirus and any of its permutations present.
Butch Miller, another Trump acolyte who had to have been crushed when the big man did not endorse him in his bid to be Georgia’s lieutenant governor, decided he needed to join the fray, so he said the concern of parents whose kids are much more susceptible to the omicron variant of the virus are “based on hysteria.”
Parents across the state expressed disgust that these two career politicians would politicize their children in an effort to show Georgia voters just how “un-woke” they are. So a bunch of kids get sick and a few of them actually die, the pair seemed to say. That’s a small price to pay to assure Georgians that the legacy of our former president continues to hold sway in a state that, come on, let’s be real, stole the election from him.
While they’re out there ensuring the true believers that they will move Georgia backward, making it, too, “great again,” what these two out-of-touch followers — certainly not leaders — are not considering is that, when it comes to a family’s children, parents are going to do what they feel is best, no matter how many executive orders or derogatory comments a couple of politicians who still think it’s 1956 and others who don’t look or think like them should learn their place say.
So you, as governor, would order parents to send their kids to school, no matter what percentage of the student body has COVID, huh, Mr. Perdue? How about you go into the Johnsons’ or the Simpsons’ or the McCoys’ homes and tell those parents they can’t keep their kids at home, no matter how dangerous it might seem. Good luck fighting your way out the door.
And you, Lt. Gov. would-be Miller, brush off the severity of COVID as mere hysteria? How about you visit the homes of families whose children have died from a COVID-related illness and tell the parents that they’re just being hysterical. You’d best be worrying about saving your ass than trying to scare up votes.
I know, I know. All the big-wigs who hand out money to pet politicians they think/know will owe them a favor once they’re bought and paid for tell you that conducting classes virtually sends out a bad message and cuts into their bottom line ... and we can’t have that. So you two feel that it’s in the state’s best interest — or, actually, in those donors’ best interest — to tell the school kids of Georgia to buck up and take one for the team. Just go to school. Heck, a lot of the commentators on Fox said the omicron variant is not much worse than a cold, and you know their only concern is the health of the nation’s children.
It’s not surprising to see desperate politicians make outlandish claims in an effort to curry favor — and, perhaps, claim a few bucks in the process — with a base that’s loyal to their chosen leader, not necessarily to them. Of course, these politicians might want to consider the likelihood of the object of their affections’ reciprocating that loyalty.
Perdue, at least, need only think back to the Senatorial race that he lost in a runoff to Jon Ossoff. If Perdue’s idol had been campaigning for him rather than whining about how he’d been cheated out of the presidency, Perdue would most likely still have a job.
