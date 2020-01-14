“Ch-ch-ch-changes ...”
— David Bowie
Monday’s initial meeting of the new-look 2020 Albany City Commission was conducted with a celebratory air, what with the swearing in of three new commission members and long-time veteran Jon Howard, and photo ops with new commissioners and their families and supporters.
But when it came time to get down to the business at hand, it was the commission holdovers who held sway in the reappointment of seven employees, including City Manager Sharon Subadan and City Attorney Nathan Davis.
Spearheaded by newly elected Mayor Bo Dorough, who proved from the onset that his promise to be an “active mayor” was not just hollow words, a plan emerged prior to the initial meeting Monday to make the seven appointees — Subadan, Davis, City Clerk Sonja Tolbert, Assistant City Clerk Sissy Kelly, Municipal Court Judge Willie Weaver, Solicitor Gerald Williams and Associate Municipal Court Judge Ralph Scoccimaro — “interim” employees for a period of six months so that the new commissioners on the board would have an opportunity to “evaluate” the group.
A move to drop that period to three months was bantered about and actually voted upon during the discussion of the matter, but that went nowhere.
And so it was that the commission eventually voted to approve two-year re-appointments of the seven in a parliamentary move that had the feel of an us-vs.-them showdown, but was, Ward III Commissioner B.J. Fletcher said afterward, “us doing what the city charter said we were supposed to do.”
The contentious vote on the appointed employees notwithstanding, Monday’s meeting had other highlights:
♦ Dorough, echoing a promise he’d made during his successful campaign, drew perhaps the biggest reaction of the night when he promised to come up with a plan that would bring more opportunities and police protection to the citizens of south and east Albany. Dorough acknowledged in post-election comments that it was the support of the voters in the overwhelmingly African-American south and east Albany precincts that was a huge factor in his 290-vote win.
♦ Prayers by Sherwood Baptist Church Senior Pastor Michael Catt and Bread of Life Church Elder April Young new Ward VI Commissioner Demetrius Young’s sister drew enough “Amens” and “Ummm-hmmms” to fill a Baptist church on a Sunday morning. Both prayers emphasized unity in the community, something most citizens agree at least in principle is a priority.
♦ Howard, who is now a quarter-century into his service on the commission, was among the city officials who marveled at the large crowd that filled Room 100 of the Albany-Dougherty Government Center to overflowing. “This is the biggest crowd I’ve ever seen in here ... the only thing that came close was when we were discussing a pay raise for commissioners a few years back,” Howard said. It remains to be seen how this new commission will respond, but members of the board have been known to give in to the pressure presented by large crowds in the past. This is, after all, a government “of the people.” Show up in large numbers, and you’ll have an impact, I all but guarantee it.
♦ There are calls by some to broadcast the commission meetings live on the city’s public access TV channel. That, too, might impact the actions of commissioners, but the tendency of some individuals to “play to the cameras” didn’t work out so well when the meetings were broadcast in the past. I think the word “laughingstock” was commonly used.
♦ Outgoing Mayor Dorothy Hubbard offered an eloquent farewell after officiating over her final meeting with the commission. After receiving gifts from the board and words of praise from Fletcher who quipped, “You beat me (in the mayor’s race eight years ago), and I’ve thanked God every day since that you did.” Hubbard said, “I want to thank you all for allowing me to represent you as your mayor for the past eight years. It has been my honor, but now God has spoken.”
Fletcher had called Hubbard a mentor and said she would “continue to call on you,” but Hubbard said as she prepared to leave the meeting room for the final time as the city’s mayor, “Don’t call me before 10 o’clock.”
As she walked up the aisle and out of city politics, she received a standing ovation.
