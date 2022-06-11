What’s it gonna be now? Is it love or is it money?
— Prince
Before we come down on the side of righteous indignation and government interference over what some groups in the county are claiming is, in essence, Dougherty County officials hijacking their Juneteenth celebration plans, it might be wise to dig a little deeper.
A group of several organizations had planned a three-day celebration before the Dougherty County Commission voted to host its own commemoration outside the Albany-Dougherty Government Center on June 18.
“There were three or four or five groups that had been doing Juneteenth over the years,” Frank Wilson, an organizer for the event told Herald reporter Alan Mauldin this week. “We thought now that it was a national holiday, in a community like Dougherty County, there was no need in doing several.
“It’s unfortunate the county chose to become competitive rather than cooperative. Two festivals on the same day are not a good reflection on Dougherty County.”
Wilson said he recently gave a report on plans for the Juneteenth weekend of events, which will include gospel music on Friday evening, a Saturday street festival and a play on Sunday, “and all of a sudden, after we did a presentation, (the county) got into the festival business. It’s a head-scratcher. It’s very disheartening, and it’s almost disrespectful to all these organizations that have been putting on this event.”
But county officials say there’s a little more to the issue than the offended groups are discussing in their condemnation of the county’s plan to host a “competing” celebration.
“What these folks aren’t saying is that they came to the county — and, it turns out, to the city as well — and asked for $60,000 in taxpayer money to put on their celebration,” one high-ranking county official with knowledge of the circumstances surrounding the issue, said. “The county offered in-kind contributions — like use of (Riverfront Park, which is owned by the county) — but they wanted that large sum of money instead.”
The official noted that the county asked for an itemized accounting of plans for use of the $60,000, but none was forthcoming.
“They said they needed $10,000 for use of the park to show a movie, but the county was offering use of the park at no cost,” the official said. “Was it going to cost $10,000 for renting the movie and the projector? I don’t think so.”
Dougherty County Commissioner Victor Edwards told Mauldin the groups could not — or would not — justify the need for the $60,000. Edwards said that Wilson requested the $10,000 for rental of the park and $5,000 for T-shirts. The county agreed to provide the park at no charge and to pay for T-shirts if the organizers would provide the number of shirts needed. No shirt count was provided; instead the county was asked for $4,800 for T-shirts.
“The answer is, you can’t justify your $60,000,” Edwards said. “To me, nobody has the right to Juneteenth. Nobody’s in competition with anybody. We shouldn’t, when we don’t get what we want, blast each other and try to throw each other under the bus.”
The County Commission’s plans for its June 18 festival, which comes with a $30,000 budget, includes a “first-class” celebration with musical performances by Rutha Harris and the Freedom Singers, family activities for all ages, food trucks and a presentation at noon highlighting the meaning of the celebration.
That there are bad feelings and recriminations swirling around what should be the celebration of a significant historical moment is not exactly a gold-star day for Dougherty County. It would seem that, with the official designation of Juneteenth as a national holiday almost a year ago, any kind of celebration could have been better planned. And, if the bottom line was for some greedy people to shake down the agency responsible for taking care of taxpayer dollars so that they could score a few of those dollars for themselves, then the shame is magnified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.