“You’ve got to give it to me.”
— J. Geils Band
Two people, one very wealthy — he refers to himself as “comfortable” — and one barely eking by — she laments the “forgotten” existence of herself and others like her — received their stimulus checks on the same day during the most recent round of government handouts.
The gentleman, who had no real need for the windfall, referring to it as “quaint,” decided to have a little fun with his. He brought a round of drinks at his private club, paid for an expensive dinner at one of his favorite restaurants and told the secretary at his office to “stick the rest of it in petty cash.”
The lady, who had been forced into “early retirement” at her just-above-minimum-wage job when the coronavirus hit, did need the money. She wasn’t so much living paycheck-to-paycheck — her “paycheck” being a paltry monthly retirement stipend — as she was making it day-by-day. Here’s what she did with her stimulus money:
♦ She gave 10% to her church.
♦ She gave $400 to charities she knew to be helping the really needy in her neighborhood.
♦ She brought badly needed groceries and cleaning supplies for her neat little apartment.
♦ She gave $100 to her neighbor, who was having a tougher time of it than even she was.
♦ She put the rest — by this time, not very much — in her meager “rainy day fund” that had been raining since the virus started.
There’s no moral lesson here. When the government decides to give citizens back their tax money to help with the emergency situations many find themselves in given the impact of a worldwide pandemic, government officials can’t do a door-to-door search to determine who really needs or deserves the money. Besides, they’re politicians. This isn’t about helping people to them. It’s about getting re-elected.
What I know about finances wouldn’t fill the space that this newspaper uses to run a Squawkbox column. But I’m kinda guessing this new thing of handing out gobs of money to assuage citizens’ fears — and, please, no partisan griping about this group did this and that group did that ... they all voted to rob the treasury as a means of convincing a gullible public they were “looking out for the people” — is wreaking havoc on our already shaky economic stability.
(Given my aforementioned lack of financial knowledge, even I am pretty sure that just printing more and more money to keep these stimulus-go-rounds operating has to devalue our currency to the point that it’s now worth only slightly more than Monopoly money. Can a barter system be far off in our future?)
I’ve said in this space before ... I am somewhere between the two individuals mentioned above, when it comes to my need for this stimulus funding. And while I feel a little uncomfortable getting such windfalls, that doesn’t mean I’m sending them back. And since I think both political parties in this country are soul-less, are made up of individuals whose only concern is their contemporaries’ welfare and their party’s supposed maintenance of power, I neither condemn nor praise either for these “bonus checks.”
I guess, in thinking about all this, I can’t help but wish more of us had the mindset of the lady who was generous with her windfall, even when she had needs that far exceeded the amount she received. And I’m also a little concerned about the continued dependence such largesse engenders.
We have generations of families now who decided long ago that it’s much easier to file for government assistance than it is to go out and find a job and actually work for a living. If you know of individuals (or are yourself) among this group, how much more motivated do you think they will be to try and dig their way out of poverty now that they’re being paid even more not to do anything? And, even scarier, what will they do — now accustomed to regular bonus checks — when those checks stop coming regularly?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.