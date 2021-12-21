“Cause writing’s lighting up, And I like life enough, To see it through.”
— Elton John
When I think back to my days at Irwin County Higfh School, I think primarily of personal relationships. And sports.
As I’ve mentioned in this space before, had it not been for sports, I would have been part of a not-so-flattering Georgia statistic. I would have dropped out of high school. I had planned for it, got my parents’ OK and couldn’t wait to turn 16 so I could quit all this mundane study of math I didn’t need, science I hated and other stuff that I knew would not help me in a future that didn’t include school.
I know I would not have been the typical dropout: I made excellent grades even with my strong dislike of the process. But I was determined to walk away from the rigors of high school angst and become my own (poorly educated) person.
Now, in retrospect, I know that sports gave me a gift I can never repay: A reason to stay in school and — after a few years of drifting toward adulthood, my arrested development on display — eventually, a calling that has carried to the current and final stages of my life.
Me using the written word to make a living seemed about as likely in 1974 as Ilhan Omar today claiming the Friends of Israel Prize. But there’s a dynamic reason that oddest of happenstances happened: Martha Gibson and Dolores Foley taught me to love reading.
Now neither of my parents even graduated high school, but the books that were always around at the house — even though I can’t remember seeing my parents actually reading — clued me in, I believe, that there was some good in reading the works of others. And, of course, Mses. Gibson and Foley introduced me to works that were more than the DC and Archie comics that made up the reading material of my adolescence.
(SIDE NOTE: Had it not been for my budding love for literature nurtured at ICHS, I probably never would have read Jim Bouton’s amazing “Ball Four,” the book that clued me in to reading material that had nothing to do with Shakespeare, classics or school literature books. I’ve been a lover of libraries ever since.)
I pay tribute to my English teachers of yore — and to author Bouton, amazingly enough, a professional baseball player! — each time I visit the library. And I also pay tribute to my “friends” in the Dougherty County Library System who have acknowledged my thirst for reading by helping me discover some of the modern masters (King, Winslow, Burke, Connolly, Child, Grisham, Conroy, Baldacci, Hiaasen, LeHane, Nebo, etc.)
Finding time to read now in this whirlwind of seven-day work weeks is something of a luxury, but it’s less so when it’s a priority. In that regard, I set a goal for myself each year to read a certain number of books. I’m partial to fiction (especially the works of the aforementioned authors and others), but I read anything. This year, I was determined to read 52 books, an average of one a week. I have friends who read three and four books a week, so my goal is rather modest. But remember, this is a guy who at one time wouldn’t have been a candidate for reading three books a year.
Some of my favorite books read over the course of this year were outstanding musical biographies: Neil Young’s “Waging Heavy Peace,” Eric Clapton’s “The Autobiography,” and Dave Grohl’s “The Storyteller.”
I’ve read everything by most of my preferred writers, so I went back and reread some of my favorites over the course of the year: Don Winslow’s wonderful “The Force,” Pat Conroy’s “Lords of Discipline” and “Prince of Tides,” Dennis LeHane’s “A Drink Before the War,” Carl Hiaasen’s “Strip Tease,” John Grisham’s “The King of Torts.”
(SIDE NOTE II: I caught up with all of the unread Grisham thanks to my friend Spencer Lee, a real attorney to the author’s fictitious ones.)
There were some great new works this year: Michael Connelly’s “The Night Fire,” Stephen King’s “Billy Summers,” Jo Nesbo’s “The Kingdom,” James Lee Burke’s “Another Kind of Eden,” Walter Mosely’s “Blood Grove.”
I even slipped a couple of classics in there: Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird,” William Peter Blatty’s “The Exorcist,” Winslow’s “Satori.”
My point in all this is to, perhaps, encourage maybe just one other person to take a chance and pick up a book at the library. You may, like me, discover in those words of others some adventures and places you never dreamed you’d experience.
