This is what you want? This is what you get.
— Public Images Limited
I want to make the reason for this column clear: I messed up.
We’ll get deeper into that later, but first a bit of background:
An individual who signed his text “Pastor Rodney A. Humphrey” emailed me at The Albany Herald with a letter complaining about Ward II Albany City Commissioner Jalen Johnson. It is the newspaper’s policy to confirm the identity of individuals who send letters to the editor (unlike submissions to the Squawkbox, which come in anonymously). Since the person who sent the email/letter did not include a phone number, I attempted to confirm that he was indeed the person he said he was and had indeed written the letter.
I got confirmation, again via email, but I did not go the extra step needed to confirm the email. I didn’t ask for or receive a phone number so that I could talk directly to a person to confirm responsibility. I took the email response as confirmation enough, reasoning that if someone was going through this process to have a “poison pen” letter published, that person would just as readily confirm his non-identity over the phone.
That’s where I fell short. I should have insisted that verifiable identification be offered.
It now turns out that “Pastor Humphrey” may well have been a made-up name and his letter an attempt to belittle Johnson. The Herald has not been able to find any evidence that the presumed letter-writer actually exists.
Johnson contacted the Herald demanding that a retraction be printed immediately. However, after looking over “Humphrey’s” letter, it is clear that nothing libelous has been printed. The letter, whether genuine or written by someone other than who purportedly wrote it, merely asks questions about supposed Johnson misdeeds. (It should be noted that the letter included specific accusations against Johnson that had not been supported with evidence and was edited out of the letter.)
In an email to The Herald, Johnson said, The Albany Herald printed an editorial from Pastor Rodney A. Humphrey. Unfortunately, Pastor Rodney A. Humphrey does not exist and is a fake name. While an editorial is an opinion piece and is open for any person to simply give their opinion, our local newspaper should ensure the author of an editorial is a true person and labels the author as the true author. Even with the respected label of pastor, the Albany Herald should have even vetted where this person serves as a pastor.
”I, Jalen Johnson, am a proud resident of Albany and Ward II. Upon qualifying in my ward, I was grateful to ask for and earn the votes of the citizens of Ward II — becoming the youngest City Commissioner ever elected.
Since my historic election, as expected, I have been the subject of countless threats and have faced slanderous claims from agitators who do not have our community’s best interest. Despite all this, I have been steadfast in answering the calls and emails I receive from many constituents and working daily on their behalf.
My service speaks for itself, and I will not be deterred by baseless claims that are simply untrue. In response to the previous opinion written about me, I have never had any campaign finance violations at this time or anytime, nor have I ever had any criminal charges brought against me.
Unfortunately, as you all know, we have many fake Facebook pages filled with angry agitators focused on the wrong things. We will let them focus on that, and I’ll continue serving the people of Albany and Ward II.
While I repeat that there was no libelous content in “Humphrey’s” letter — and I can say with all honesty that there was no ill intent in either the newspaper’s or my decision to run the letter — I offer up an apology, not really to Commissioner Johnson, but to the subscribers and readers of The Herald. Whether they have high or low expectations of me as editor, they deserve better.
