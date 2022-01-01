“I’ve been first and last, look at how the time goes past.”
— Neil Young
I don’t know where I’m going with this, so bear with me. Hopefully, at some point we’ll get there.
I’ve been in this business now — off and on, to a degree, but mostly on — since I was 19 years old. I got my start with the Ocilla Star when then-editor Bill Bradley, (along with Danny Carter, my newspaper heroes) who’d covered the football games I played at Irwin County High School, told me he wished I wrote news articles like my brother (Don) because he needed someone to cover local sports.
I was working to patch a hole in his roof at the time as part of my dad’s construction crew. I was aimless then, pretty much drifting from day to day as I sought some kind of post-high school direction in life.
I told Bill I had done pretty well in English classes in school and would write a story for him to see if it passed muster. It did, and I started covering sports for the Star. My $25 weekly supplement was just about enough to support my boiled peanuts habit.
I worked with Bill and the Star for a number of years before landing a job at the daily Tifton Gazette. (That’s where I first came under the influence of Carter. I knew nothing, and it became part of his job to teach me, as if he didn’t have enough on his plate as the News Editor.) Danny and then-Gazette Sports Editor Herby Benson (who’s now a judge, so if you want to talk about strange twists ...) took a very green greenhorn and taught him on the fly how to write a news article.
The process was a slow one.
Yes, I’d been writing for the Star for years by the time I landed a job at the Gazette, but writing for a weekly paper is not quite in the same league. (And that’s not to knock folks who write for weeklies. Some of the best journalists I’ve met over the years worked for weekly papers.) It’s just that you don’t get a real taste of writing under deadline pressure when you have days, rather than minutes, to complete interviews and write a story. Oddly enough, it’s the thrill of working on deadline that hooked me in this profession.
Then-Herald Sports Editor Paul McCorvey, who’d also covered my high school football/baseball games, gave me a job with The Herald at about the same time I finished my two years at ABAC and was looking to complete requirements for a degree. My original plan was to work at the Gazette and commute to either Valdosta and Valdosta State or Albany and Albany State. Albany State won out — they may not think so, but I’m sticking with that story — and I spent my first couple of years in Albany as a full-time sportswriter and a full-time student.
I don’t recommend it to anyone who’d like to have some semblence of a life.
And now, after a few twists and turns along the way, I’m 15 years into my third “tour of duty” with this publication. Even with interruptions along the way, this little experiment I tried in order to get a $25-a-week job (for the boiled peanuts, remember?) has turned into 40-plus years. That doesn’t seem possible, but it’s real.
There are plenty of readers — “plenty” being a relative word, given the current reality of this business — who’d tell you (they tell me all the time) that I’m long past my use-by date. And they may be right. But here’s the thing: I still love this job with the fierce passion I had as that bumbling 19-year-old, and as long as I have the mental faculties to do it to a degree that I don’t think I’m embarrassing myself or my family, I’ll keep doing it.
I guess where I was headed with this is to simply thank the people who’ve allowed me to do this over the years: the bosses, yes, but mostly the readers. And, as a sort of New Year’s resolution, I promise you that, even if I’m the last man standing, I’ll keep doing it as well as I possibly can until they boot me out the door, no doubt kicking and screaming.
This is a noble profession. I’m proud to have been a part of it these 40-plus years, and I hope I last a few more. Bless all of you who share the ride.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.