You’re so vain, You probably think this song is about you.
— Carly Simon
Dave Grohl is kind of the everyman of rock music. A self-taught musician who first lived through a grueling tour with the punk rock band Scream, came onboard as Nirvana’s drummer just as the band was ready to explode as the largest band in the world, and reinvented himself as a frontman for Foo Fighters after Nirvana lead singer Kurt Cobain killed himself at the height of the band’s popularity, Grohl is an exceptional drummer, singer and conversationalist.
Now you can add to that list author. Grohl wrote and released “The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music” this year, and it is an honest, compelling — and exceptionally written — inside look at the story of a music lifer who left school at age 17 in search of a career in music and turned his dream into a success story for the ages.
In the introduction to “The Storyteller,” Grohl tells of being invited backstage for a photo opportunity at the Hurricane Sandy Relief Concert at Madison Square Garden, an event that drew many of the greatest artists in rock and roll history (Grohl calls them the Mount Rushmore of rock and roll). The memory is a prescient one for Grohl. He wrote:
As I entered, I was surprised to find only two of the performers, standing at opposite ends of the space. One had the shiny appearance of a brand-new luxury car. Perfectly dyed hair, spray tan and a recently refurbished smile that had the look of a fresh box of Chiclets (an obvious attempt at fending off the aging process, which ultimately had the adverse effect ...) The other guy had the appearance of a vintage, burned-out hot rod. Wiry gray hair, deep lines carved into a scowl, teeth that could have belonged to George Washington and a black T-shirt that hugged a barrel-chested frame ...
Grohl said he experienced an epiphany in that moment and decided in that room that he would “celebrate the ensuing years by embracing the toll they’d take on me ... That I would aspire to become the rusted-out hot rod.”
I thought about Grohl’s words recently when I saw a gentleman I know only casually and, for some reason, paid close attention to his overall appearance (something that’s never mattered to me before). I noticed that he, too, had, in the parlance of the times, “had work done.” His teeth were capped, his hair was feathered just so (someone told me later he’s a regular “Hair Club” customer), his leathered face looked like someone had stretched it to the breaking point in an effort to “iron out” the wrinkles, a look that was more grotesquery than complement, and while his clothing was obviously top-of-the-line, it was maybe a generation or two beyond his prime.
It hit me that it’s not only aging rock stars and desperate/rich housewives (Anyone else watch “The Real Housewives of ... fill in the blank with a city ... and wished for the plastic surgery concession among these blathering idiots who are about as deep as a shot glass?) who go through this self-induced metamorphosis to battle the aging process. There are women — and men! — right here in our little slice of heaven who endure all kinds of indignities to try and fool anyone paying attention into thinking they are immune to the ravages of age.
Sadly, women are most susceptible to these processes because society (i.e. shallow men) have made them feel that if one wrinkle, one gray hair, one once of excess weight is added, they have surpassed their use-by date. A lot of people fall for this logic and end up fighting (a losing) battle to stave off what’s natural.
Certainly no one should take fashion advice from someone like me, a person who has long been accused of cutting his hair with a lawn mower and combing it with a rake, and whose “wardrobe” consists of the same four or five pairs of jeans and whatever concert Tee is clean at any given time. But, trust me, like Dave Grohl said, I’ll take my (non)style over your shamelessly phony middle-age crazy any day.
