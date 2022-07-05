“We don’t believe what’s on TV ...”
— Twenty-one Pilots
Remember all those nights when we used to — often as families — gather around the television in the evenings to watch classic shows like “Seinfeld,” “Andy Griffith,” “Hill Street Blues,” “MASH,” “The Office,” “Happy Days,” “Bonanza,” “Miami Vice,” “Night Gallery,” “Desperate Housewives,” “Gunsmoke,” “WWE Raw?”
Then, when the pay and premium cable channels decided to start producing their own series — which usually were not exactly family-friendly — we got to see great shows like “The Shield,” “The Wire,” “The Sopranos,” “Six Feet Under,” “Mad Men,” “Dexter.”
Now, when most people sit down to watch TV, this is what happens: Let’s see ... the Braves aren’t playing tonight, so let’s see what’s on ... Nope ... nope ... nope ... nope ... umm, nope, nope, nope, nope ... and on and on and on.
Hell, if it weren’t for “adult cartoons” like “Bob’s Burgers” and “Rick and Morty,” you might surf your way through a couple of hundred channels and find absolutely nothing worth seeing ... unless you’re a fan of all the murder channels, the goings-on of boring and disgusting groups of housewives, “reality” shows that are about as real as the cartoons, or any of a dozen or so cooking shows.
Cable and pay-channel rates keep going up and up, and the quality of what they bring to their customers keeps going down and down and down ... to sub-basement levels. So when you find something — anything — worth watching, it’s a monumental moment.
I’ve discovered such a show, and it’s one of the best shows I’ve seen in a while. I’m only seven episodes into FX’s “The Bear,” and it’s already moved up my list of favorite shows ever and is threatening to break into the Top 15 or so.
It’s that good.
Jeremy Allen White — you’ll remember him as the unforgettable ‘Lip Gallagher in the one-of-its-kind Showtime drama “Shameless” — stars as a super chef, Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, who inherits his brother’s hole-in-the-wall restaurant “Beef” in downtown Chicago when said brother commits suicide. His brother’s best friend, Richie (“Cousin”), played with just the right mix of sleaze and lovability by Ebon Moss-Bachrach, an Eric Clapton in his post-God phase look-alike), bemoans the fact that Bobby left the restaurant to his brother, and he fights changes sought by Carmy.
Sydney Adamu, played by the compelling Ayo Edebiri, seeks a job at Beef because she’d come there with her dad as a child, and pretty soon she’s enlisted to manage the joint, much to the chagrin of Richie and long-time employees like Tina (Lisa Colon-Zayas). And then there’s Carmy’s sister, “Sugar” (Abby Elliott), who because she co-signed with her brother, finds herself beset by the IRS when it’s discovered the older brother had a thing about not doing such paperwork as employee taxes and such.
White is perfect as Carmy, and you see the suffering he endures in trying to turn Beef around in the actor’s baleful blue eyes. Sydney, excellently portrayed by Edebiri, is too impatient to wait for good things to happen, and that both endears her and often enrages Carmy, who learned the culinary arts under the heels of an insufferable head chef at “the best restaurant in the world.” While they succeed at least in cleaning up and getting the restaurant moving in the right direction (even though you can binge-watch all episodes of “The Bear” on Hulu, I try to limit the number of shows so that the series doesn’t end too quickly, and then I’m back to nothing on ... except maybe another of FX’s excellent entertainment extravaganza’s, “The Old Man,” which stars Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow) there is never a dull moment.
From gangsters staking out turf in front of Beef to a power/gas failure to someone shooting out the front window to a backlog of orders that drives everyone frantic thanks to a new system to Richie’s drug dealing in the alley behind the restaurant to those IRS issues ... the excitement never ends.
I probably won’t be able to help myself and I’ll watch the rest of the episodes of “The Bear” in one sitting. It definitely is a great cure for the “there’s-nothing-on” disease that permeates modern-day TV.
