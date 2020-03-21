“Friend, I will remember you, think of you, Pray for you. And when another day is through, I’ll still be friends with you.”
— John Denver
I don’t have many friends. Don’t worry, I’m not playing on your sympathy. My friendlessness is primarily by choice, compounded by the fact that I can be a bit of an ass at the worst of times.
I’m OK with it.
But in the age of Facebook, where people boast of having tons of “friends” simply because someone followed them on a social media platform, I think true friendship has gotten devalued. I’ve known people who describe acquaintances as “friends” no more than 15 minutes after meeting them. Sorry, but what passes for friendship in the age of social media just does not meet the criteria of the concept. Such a bond cannot be cemented over three email exchanges.
I offer up this observation in light of events that happened in the midst of this coronavirus pandemic that has us all — the rich, the poor, the black, the white, the friendly and the friendless — facing a scary emergency that is threatening our health and our economic well-being. None of us is immune, leaving no choice but for us all to be “in this together.”
Secondary, but only slightly, to the health concerns we face is the all-too-real possibility that the jobs most of us have taken for granted for extended periods are no longer guaranteed. Indeed, many are literally hanging by a thread, dependent on the continued support of a customer base that faces the same uncertainties. That mental stress intensifies the damage that this unholy disease is wreaking on our community and, of course, the entire world population.
With that as a backdrop, I had the horrific duty this week of participating in a process by which members of this newspaper’s staff were, out of necessity, laid off in the wake of the virus and the havok it wreaked on the publication. I shed tears for the people whose lives, through no fault of their own, were thrown into upheaval. And I was even more thankful — and a bit guilty — that I was spared such a fate, at least for the time being.
But in the midst of my heartache over dealing with this difficult bit of business, I received an email. It broke my heart with its pure goodness and decency. At the risk of embarrassing the sender, i share it:
I had a thought this morning, which has been reinforced throughout the day. I believe your own experience parallels mine. Just as you are doing something you love at (radio station) 102.1, you have given me the opportunity to once again write.
As I try to discover how businesses can continue to exist and justify (pay) their employees, I am discovering how few options are actually available or realistic.
The more I look into this I am aware of how fortunate I am to have a “side gig” that pays. However, I am also fortunate to not be dependent on this opportunity to feed my family. Therefore I want you to know, as the one that hired me, I do not want you to hesitate to terminate me for those that are more dependent on working on “our team” for their survival and that of their family.
I only have one stipulation if my hopefully temporary termination is needed: Please let me contribute an article or two a week so I can continue to learn and improve my ability to write.
It’s a great ride, and once again I thank you for the opportunity.
Sincerely
Tom “Buzzard” Seegmueller
As I reread that email even now, I tear up again. Tom Seegmueller and I had known each other and had a “talking relationship” before we were able to bring him on at The Herald as a staff member a few weeks ago. In that time, I’ve come to appreciate his talents as a writer, but much more than that his qualities as a husband, a father and a man who cares about his community.
I’m going to add Tom to my friends list now. I appreciate his talent for real friendship, and I consider it an honor to add him to that short list.
One of Tom’s most exasperatingly goofy and endearing qualities we came to joke about at The Herald was how he’d, every time he “left” the office, come back in two, three, four or more times to get something he forgot.
Tom will keep writing stories for The Herald, and I hope with everything I have that he’ll be coming back in the very near future to get one more thing he left behind: his spot in the desk next to mine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.