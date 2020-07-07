Stand tall, don't you fall, for God's sake don't go and do something foolish.
-- Guess Who
Let me start this by saying that I, unlike many of the all-or-nothing devotees who frequently voice their disapproval at the drop of a hat, think our governor, Brian Kemp, is doing about as good a job as anyone could, given the circumstances.
I know they'd never confess to this, but I actually have documented proof that, like the president of our nation, many around here criticized Kemp for "not closing Georgia down;" then said he was "too restrictive" when he gave the order to, essentially, close state businesses; complained that too many businesses were suffering because he wouldn't give the OK to re-open the state, and then, when an expected virus surge hit after restrictions were lifted, accused the governor of not putting the health of Georgians first.
(If you'll remember, our president -- not bold enough to take any kind of meaningful action on a national level ... "that's up to the states" -- made remarks encouraging state's to re-open businesses in the wake of an economic crisis that stood to hurt his chances at re-election, then called Gov. Kemp out by name, derisively saying, "I don't approve of what Brian Kemp is doing" when Kemp lifted restrictions on barber shops, bowling alleys and beauty shops. Worship the man if you like, but Trump's hypocritical condemnation of Kemp was a gutless display of politics at its worst.)
There is no coronavirus playbook floating around that even hints at "the right thing to do" in such a situation, but Kemp has apparently consulted with key state leaders (like Dr. Katherine Toomey) in making the tough decisions that are most likely going to be damned-if-you-do, damned -if-you-don't. That is what being a real leader does.
I probably shouldn't have been, but I was surprised last Wednesday when, during a visit to Albany as part of his "Wear a Mask" tour with Toomey, the governor refused to answer a question about actions by Trump and other national figures that were counter to the message of his campaign to get Georgians to take precautions to help stop the spread of a virus that is now running rampant across the state and nation.
I asked the governor: Does it make your campaign to encourage people to wear masks and follow suggested health guidelines more difficult when some of our national officials have done the opposite and encouraged others not to wear masks?
I thought it was a legit question. The governor, apparently, did not.
Here was his reply to my question at a press conference after Kemp's luncheon with local leaders:
"I don't know of any federal leaders encouraging people not to wear masks. I'm not aware of that; you'd have to give me specific instances."
Next question.
Certainly Kemp is smart enough a politician not to do or say anything that would bring down the wrath of the Big Kanuna in the White House, not after the president had already called the governor out -- by name -- for doing exactly what the chief executive had hinted he wanted states to do. No, with so much calamity going on within the state during this turbulent time and with Georgia most likely coming into play as a battleground state in the November election, Kemp -- perhaps wisely -- chose discretion over answering a potentially hot-button question and punted the ball on down the road.
Politics aside, though, one would hope -- or at least I would hope -- that the governor would be a little more forthcoming in the future. No Republican elected official wants the power of the presidency bearing down on them during what is looking more and more like an era of change in the state's and country's histories. Even so, what's best for the people of Georgia has to matter way more to our elected governor than the ever-changing whims of a Washington fatcat fighting for his political life.
