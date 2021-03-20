“What started as a whisper, slowly turned into a scream.”
— Ben Harper
One of the facts of life that people working for taxpayer money learn early: If you can’t take criticism, you’re in the wrong business. Because you’re going to get it.
Sharon Subadan came to Albany as city manager enveloped in a cloud of controversy. There were issues with her former employers in Tampa, Fla. — issues that apparently had more to do with personality conflict than wrongdoing ... and that’s based on the fact that she never was charged with any wrongdoing — and some, media outlets among them, chose to present those issues as truth and, by association, evidence that Subadan was unfit for the job here.
And even as she settled in in Albany, starting to work immediately on an agenda that would bring about dynamic change during her almost six years with the city, some chose to keep pointing a finger southward, relying on hearsay and “news” presented without even a conversation with the city manager, and harking on a past that they know little or nothing about.
As she prepares to leave for a position in north Georgia, anyone who says Subadan didn’t bring about significant change — and for the better — in Albany just has not been paying attention. Yes, there were hiccups. Try managing a quarter-billion-dollar business — and that, essentially, is what the city is — with seven elected “colorful characters” as bosses for six years without hiccups. The most glaring one was the ... ahem ... “urinating contest” that developed over who was “in charge” during presidentially declared natural emergencies.
But a look back at Subadan’s accomplishments, which we’ll undertake at a different time, shows that she’s more than earned her keep in this community. I am going to focus on one of those accomplishments, because to me it defines Subadan’s tenure in southwest Georgia.
Before she even moved into her office in Albany, I sat down with Subadan in the lobby of the Hilton Garden Inn and talked with her about her plans. She talked about downtown development, about housing, about the abject poverty that plagued the community. And she talked about infrastructure, the “out of sight, out of mind” element of a community that she vowed not to ignore.
Of course, the issue that should have topped this city’s to-do list for several decades is the shoring up of its patchwork sewer system that former Public Works Director and later Assistant City Manager Phil Roberson, acknowledged as one of the most in-the-know and hardest-working city employees in recent years by all who follow local government, had long warned was a growing concern. As far back as the 1950s, old Albany Herald news articles showed that city leaders were worried then about the aging sewer system and suggested that work — then estimated to be around $1 million — begin as soon as possible.
The work, as we know, did not begin then. Nor did it start in the ’60s, the ’70s, the ’80s, the ’90s ... It was, as any politician will tell you, much easier to use taxpayer money for things they could see than to worry about stuff below ground that they couldn’t.
Of course, the issue became visual for residents when a series of spills and sewer system failures led to thousands upon thousands of gallons of raw sewage flowing into the Flint River. Then all of a sudden, even the politicians said, “We’ve got to do something!”
Subadan, though, had already begun to work on a plan. The cost came in in excess of $100 million, but she and staff like Roberson (who’s since retired), Finance Director Derrick Brown and others have leveraged grants and other funding sources to find the necessary funds to defuse the ticking time bomb that for decades had been kicked down the road by politicians without the foresight to recognize the issue for the potentially devastating concern it had become.
In recent years, under different management, the city government had done much as their predecessors — putting off the growing problem for others. Rather than convince the elected leaders that action was needed, these managers shook their heads and said behind closed doors, “I tried to tell them.”
Subadan, partly out of necessity, but mostly out of a sense of urgency that she saw the moment she stepped into the city leadership position, has brought the sewer issue to the forefront, and thankfully she has worked with elected leaders who have seen the wisdom of righting a long-ignored egregious wrong. For that one issue, the departing city manager has left a mark on this city that will long outlive the supposed “legacies” of preening politicians who manage to leave marks of ineptitude clouded by personal greed and outsized ego.
