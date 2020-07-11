“He’s a dedicated follower of fashion.”
— The Kinks
I chuckle at the ado being made once again over Albany’s so-called saggy pants ordinance. It’s the same wry chuckle I had when the ordinance was passed in November of 2010.
I said then — and my feelings haven’t changed — that trying to legislate fashion is ridiculous, un-Constitutional and futile. In a city that has its problems with gangs, drugs, armed robberies and even murders, a kid wearing saggy pants as a fashion statement should rank among law enforcement officials’ concern somewhere around the offense of spitting on the sidewalk.
The curmudgeoningly lovable late Commissioner Tommie Postell is the man who championed the saggy pants ordinance, and like many African-American men of his generation, he frequently lamented during commission meetings: “Nobody wants to see those boys walking around with their butts hanging out.”
OK, there’s a codicil to my opposition of the saggy pants ordinance. I think that certain parts of the human anatomy are better left covered except in very specific circumstances. Walking down a city street or going shopping in a retail outlet are not among those circumstances. And, if any person is wearing pants that expose any of those certain body parts, the offender should be cited, but not for some silly made-up ordinance. They should be cited for indecent exposure.
If, however, a passerby sees only a bit of some kid’s underwear ... sorry, but that does not reach the level of criminal to me. I don’t hear too many of these stalwarts for justice who are outraged — outraged, I say! — at young men wearing saggy pants complain when teenage girls, young women or, hell today, older women wear revealing tops that expose their undergarments or low-cut jeans that offer a peek at the “whale tail” of their thong underwear.
I am, however, disappointed but not surprised that Albany City Commissioner Demetrius Young would try and turn the saggy pants ordinance into a racial issue. That’s, of course, his thing.
He, of all people, should know that while young African-American men are indeed most closely associated with the saggy pants look, a large majority of today’s fashion is assimilated from black American culture. If he doesn’t see “cool” young white dudes trying to cop this look, he hasn’t been to a suburban mall.
I do agree, though, with Albany State University professor — and former mayoral candidate — James Pratt who said criminalizing saggy pants can lead to an exchange with a police officer that can quickly escalate.
I think of Albany Police Chief Michael Persley’s memory during a conversation on the WPFQ radio station’s Saturday-morning show “The Buzz” in which he, as a young officer, recalled calling a young man over for wearing “badly sagging pants” to “have a conversation with him.” “Turns out,” Persley said, “he had two stolen pistols in those sagging pants.”
Fashion is subjective ... I’ve written that before. The whole idea behind “out-there” fads is to cheese off older generations. Kids wore bellbottoms, platform-soled shoes, Afros, long hair and micro-mini skirts not because they were good looks. They did it to shock and anger older people. Sagging pants are the same kind of rebellious fashion statement. They look no better or no worse — depending, of course, on the wearer — than any other fashion no-nos over the years.
(If you’re past a certain age, surely you remember the outrage over duck-butt haircuts, ‘coon-skin caps, peg-legged jeans, big ’80s hair, midriff shirts ... Hell, I think wearing an ’80s leisure suit was more of a crime than saggy pants.)
If people who want to politicize fashion would do a little checking, they’d find that African-American men of Postell’s generation are among the most opposed to saggy pants. (Joining them are whites who quit keeping up with fashion when Nixon was run out of the White House.)
I say to both groups — and to Albany’s government leaders — get rid of that silly ordinance and let’s turn our attention to things that matter: Like maybe outlawing skinny jeans and making yoga pants worn by women who weigh more than 90 pounds a felony.
