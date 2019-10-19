“And I’ll stand here with my pride and fight.”
— Animal Collective
Doing this job took me recently to a retailer whose wares include groceries. I had the opportunity during my visit to observe the comings and goings of customers picking up food items ... one or two here, a buggy full there.
It took me only a short time to realize that the overwhelming majority of the customers at that store — at least during the time I was observing — were paying for their purchases with EBT (electronic benefits transfer) cards ... what we used to call “food stamps.” Now I know we live in a very poor part of this nation and that we have an inordinate number of individuals and households that live below the poverty line.
But I was struck during my observation by what after a while became obvious: As patrons — black, white, brown, young, old, very old — swiped the cards that paid for their goods, I observed no indication that a single individual making such purchases felt any hint of shame or embarrassment at having their sustenance provided by some unknown entity that they saw as “the government,” but is in reality, you, me and others who pay taxes.
There are people in this country — in our area — who are struggling. And there are people who, because of the circumstances that dictate their lives, have a tough time making it on their meager earnings. Those people who doff their red hats and assure the rest of the world America is thriving are not the people scuffling by on minimum wage or part-time jobs, people for whom a politically motivated tax cut adds little or nothing to their bottom line.
But there were also very young and able-bodied customers wheeling grocery carts full of food items to check-out and exiting the store after swiping that government-issued card.
I didn’t live during the Depression — I’m not that old! — but I lived in a rural part of this state where more people than not frequently went without or got by with little as they waited for payday. And in most cases, here’s what those people did: They tightened their belts and they had a little less when times got tight.
Here’s something else they did: If some well-intentioned group or individual offered to pitch in and help them through their struggles, they responded in one of two ways. 1) They firmly but politely declined the offer of help, assuring the would-be good Samaritans that they’d manage just fine. Or 2), they got angry, ordered the people bent on showing charity and kindness off their property, letting them know in no uncertain terms that their offer was not only not wanted, it was demeaning as well.
I know, I know. Pride is a sin. And sometimes it was pride that overrode good sense and led people who were barely managing to eke by to refuse assistance that would have eased their family’s burden. I also knew people who would only accept such help as a last resort, shamefacedly using the assistance that usually meant the difference between going to bed hungry or having the opportunity to put something in their — and in their families’ — bellies before putting an end to another day.
What’s happened in America — and in that retail outlet that’s not much different than most others in the region — is that we’re two, three and sometimes four generations into allowing unscrupulous individuals who refuse to work for a living to abuse a system that was created to help people who could not help themselves for myriad reasons. By giving such individuals, and the generations that they begat, this meal ticket with no strings attached, we’ve helped build the fallacy that there is no real need to work for the things we want in life, that they’ll be given to us.
And we have people who feel entitled to live off the taxes paid by an ever-shrinking middle class that now pays all the bills in this country, a country that gives tax breaks to the rich and provides free services to the poor.
No, no one had any trouble swiping those cards and walking out with a full grocery cart that they’d done nothing to procure or deserve. They walked away with the same look of entitlement we see on the faces of the wealthy as they take advantage of yet another windfall that will come out of the shrinking paychecks of people who actually work for a living.