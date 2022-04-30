“I can’t help but have my suspicions, ‘cause I ain’t quite as dumb as I seem.” — Ambrosia
♦ (Reason No. 13 — with a bullet! — of the 84,642 reasons I believe life would be just fine without social media: All the bullsthat’s foisted on gullible people like me.)
I got an email the other day from one of my journalistic heroes, Danny Carter. Carter, as many will remember, retired from The Herald a few years ago, and he hasn’t looked back. I tell people when they ask about Danny that he is the one person I know who is doing retirement right: enjoying himself without a trace of that “I’m not going to work everyday” guilt trip that so many fall into.
Well, let me back up for a second. I didn’t get an email from Carter the other day. I got an email from a person who said they were Danny.
The email was friendly enough, had just about the right tone, so I thought it was indeed Carter reaching out as he does on occasion. When I emailed back, telling him how great it was to hear from him and all that, I sent my new (to him) cell number and told him to give me a call when he got the chance.
I heard back almost immediately.
It was an email from “Carter” telling me, with an appropriate amount of hemming and hawing embarrassment, that he had gotten in a pickle financially and needed some money right away — get this — so he could buy videogaming equipment for his “kid.” Sharp cookie that I am, I kind of caught wind of a few red flags right away.
First of all, I think Carter thinks about as much of videogames as I do, that is, little or none at all. If he were buying something for his “kid,” I’ve got a feeling it wouldn’t be videogame equipment.
Secondly, and probably most significant for an eagle-eye like me, Carter’s kid — Abby — is a grown up and married woman who probably has about as much use for videogame equipment as I do.
I did find it kind of funny, though, that “Danny” asked me to send him funds in gift cards to make it easier for him when making the purchases that were going to thrill his “kid.”
I have — and I know many others who have as well — gotten similar emails in the past from people I know well who have had some kind of mishap while on vacation and needed funds immediately just to get home. (One such solicitation was from a person who has enough money to buy me and 10 more like me, plus a private jet or two if he got “stuck” and needed money right away. The fact that he’d reach out to me was kinda flattering ... if it weren’t so stupid.)
Yes, the trolls who try — many, unfortunately, successfully — to con us out of our money have come a long way since that African prince who needed help in sending his millions of dollars in treasure to us. I rank that one right up there with the male enhancement offers and “we have video of you ... ahem, pleasuring yourself ... while you were looking at porn on your computer and we’re going to send that video all over the world if you don’t pay us now ... in bitcoin only.”
And, of course, there’s this new one:
“I have a beautiful piano to give away, would you like to have it or refer someone who loves to play? I am moving into a smaller apartment and won’t have a need for it so I am giving it away.”
I realize the idea is to get you hooked so that, in jumping on this once-in-a-lifetime bargain — a free piano!!! — you give out personal information that allows the scumbag who sent you the email the opportunity to rob you. But, since this is about the seventh time I’ve gotten some version of this same email in the last couple of weeks, I’m pretty confident it’s another lame excuse for a scam. Or else there is suddenly a bumper crop of free pianos out there for the taking.
