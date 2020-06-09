“I’ve been loved and put aside; I’ve been crushed by the tumbling tide.”
— The Chambers Brothers
I know many of the people who express their frustration at what’s going on in this country by pointing to the criminal record of George Floyd are law-abiding citizens who don’t understand how such a person has been elevated to the status of national hero. Still others’ disdain, were they to take a hard look at their hearts, is based primarily on the color of Floyd’s skin.
What these folks don’t seem to get — or maybe they just aren’t programmed to feel this way — is that this was a human being whose life was taken away in an inhumane manner by a person who is paid to protect just such people. Yes, you can point to other equally heinous crimes and say “But what about ...?” and maybe that fuels your anger. But those who say “What about this white person who was ...” or “What about this good person who was trying to help someone else ...?”
And those are indeed heart-breaking occurrences, although the color of a victim’s or perpetrator’s skin is not — and cannot be — the primary concern.
But that doesn’t take away what that Minneapolis police officer did. Or the complicity of the three who stood by and watched him.
To try and lessen the impact by pointing to Floyd’s past criminal history does not in any way diminish the national horror — and shame — of what was done to this man.
Is Floyd’s elevation to martyr and national icon justified? That’s a debate for individuals to determine for themselves. But there can be no question that this one individual, flawed as we all are, is at the very least symbolic of a corrupt police officer — and by extension — a criminal justice system that is out of control. Floyd’s death, at the very least, shines a light on a system — and, no, it’s not just in Minneapolis or Baltimore or Ferguson or Brunswick or Los Angeles — that has too long allowed for criminal activities carried out in the name of law and order to be covered up by agencies whose members feel their wearing of the blue gives them the right to take the law into their own hands.
As for those who condemn protesters — and, yes, rioters and looters — for “turning a criminal into a hero,” who are you to determine whose fate turns out to be pivotal in bringing about needed social change? So many point to the Judeo-Christian admonition of “an eye for an eye” and declare that criminals who are severely punished are simply “getting what they deserve” by right of divine law.
That, however, leaves no room for the conversion of an individual into someone whose life or actions can dramatically impact the world. People who affect an air of moral superiority by pointing to their adherence to Christian principles forget the stories throughout the book their religion is based upon: The Bible. They forget that Jesus forgave and welcomed to glory the thief that hang beside him on the cross even as Jesus himself was suffering the pain and humiliation of crucifixion.
Many of the world’s greatest leaders — religious, political, business, philanthropic — were themselves among the criminal element before some type of conversion led them in other directions. And many of the world’s worst excuse for leaders — especially political — are themselves among the most notorious thieves and murderers granted immunity to continue policies, practices and covert operations they implement as rights they determine are granted them by an unwitting populace that voted them into office or by brute force.
No, George Floyd was nowhere near a perfect man. To paint him as such is hypocrisy. But he is indeed symbolic of a needed demand for equal justice that is both righteous and justified. And, I might add, long overdue.
