“I’m bluer than blue, sadder than sad.”
— Michael Johnson
The arguments on both sides are flimsy, but I’d have to say I lean more toward the side that says our state government officials are doing all they can to make sure less people likely to vote against them have easy access to the state’s voting system.
The reality of this matter, though, is that anyone who says they find it hard to vote in the state of Georgia these days is just making excuses.
I remember when I turned 18 and first voted, there was Election Day. That was it. No early voting. No mail-in voting. Just go to your district’s polling place on Election Day and cast your ballot.
Now, we have a three-week early voting period, absentee ballots, special weekend voting days, ballot drop boxes, volunteers who’ll come by your home and pick up your ballot for delivery. People who argue that any kind of law cutting into these various opportunities is an attempt at disenfranchisement are picking at nits. If you don’t vote with the ease and availability that the state has devised, you just don’t want to vote.
Still, it seems quite disingenuous that the officials who are clamoring for — and will pass — all kinds of election reform in the state during the current legislative session are doing so at a time when the state’s system survived more scrutiny than perhaps any other in the history of the American electoral system.
And, really guys, why not just come out and say it: You’re altering the election laws because three Democrats — Joe Biden, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff — won in a state that has been as red as its Southern neighbors until last year’s election cycle? You’re changing the law because former President Donald Trump whined and complained that the election in the state was rigged. His proof? He didn’t win. And Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue — Republican Senatorial candidates — didn’t win.
Now Trump called Georgia Republican officials — Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in particular — any assortment of names and illegally tried to get them to alter state laws to throw the election his way after he was beaten by Biden by less than 12,000 votes in the state. But both Kemp and Raffensperger drew praise — nonpartisan praise, it should be noted, coming from everyone but Trump sycophants — for sticking with their guns and refusing to bastardize Georgia law for a megalomaniac who would do anything to win an election.
(It should be noted here that while Kemp and Raffensperger did indeed refuse to do anything illegal to subvert state law on Trump’s behalf, they really had little choice. It’s not like they would be able to get away with it with the whole world watching. And, anyway, Georgia is not Texas.)
There were all kinds of courts ruling on the legality of the Georgia vote, and every one of them — not one outlier in the bunch — confirmed the state election process.
It would seem, then, that with so much focus on the state vote and confirmation that it was a good and legal vote coming from all judicial parties involved, state officials would say, “We’ve got a system that can withstand any level of scrutiny.” But that, of course is not what has happened.
Now that the praise for Georgia officials who stood up to the pressure applied by arguably the most powerful man in the world has worn away, that man’s supporters in the state couldn’t wait for the session to open so they could push their election “reform” in a state House and Senate that is overwhelmingly Republican, primarily because the party gerrymandered district lines to assure a majority for years to come. They didn’t even consider working on a plan Democrats have used in the state to chip away at entrenched Republican power bases to regain their standing. That was too much like work, and it took too long.
So while Georgia is now officially a blue state nationally, it will remain red on the state level because of said gerrymandering. But that hasn’t stopped the “reformers” from pushing to make things as difficult as possible for a group whose vote is tenuous at best — as long as I don’t have anything else going on — so that the anomaly that helped put Biden in the White House and changed the balance of power in the U.S. Senate doesn’t happen again.
