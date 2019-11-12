“I spoke about wings, you just flew.”
— Fiona Apple
I’m sure most people reading this have either said or heard someone say these things before: “Why is it always someone else who has all the luck?” “How did that guy make it in business, I’m way smarter than he is?” “I never get a break.”
While it’s true enough that some people appear to be inordinately lucky, and there are some average to even below average people in this world who seem to trip and stumble their way to the top (in some cases, the very top).
But the people who are really successful — and we’re not counting the people who inherited family wealth and spent the rest of their days squandering it ... that’s the opposite of success — are generally people who not only worked to get to where they are, they decided they were going to do something and then got busy doing it.
These are the people who not only dared to dream, they dared to fail in pursuit of that dream. History books are full of individuals who tried and tried and failed and failed but never gave up, who kept trying until they succeeded.
Sadly, we’ve become a nation of whiners. We might go after something with gusto, but with the first whiff of failure or the first bump in the road, we pack it in. Instead of declaring, “I will succeed,” we’ve adopted the mantra, “This is too hard!”
Most of us have dreams, but few of us are willing to sacrifice, to do what it takes to make those dreams reality. Instead of turning our big idea into the next big thing, most of us are content to settle into a job in which we’re comfortable and run out the clock in that job. Just throw me a party, buy me a cake, give me my stock options and I’ll move out of the way.
I’ve seen examples in the last few weeks of people who have moved on to more lucrative opportunities because they put their heads down and worked, never complaining about how difficult their jobs were or how much was expected of them. They did their jobs, people noticed and now they’re being rewarded.
I see and hear all around me people who do the minimum amount of work required to keep their jobs, yet they spend their time complaining about how much work they are required to do, how they deserve more money, how their friends make more money than they do, how the boss likes their co-workers better because their co-workers are suck-ups.
Here’s the thing, though. Each of us has the capacity to be the worker that gets the boss’ attention. And each of us has the ability to become the best at what we do. If we’re lucky enough to have found a job or a career that we enjoy and feel that we can do well, it’s on us then to do that job as well as we can.
Sure, those of us who work hardest deserve more compensation. And there are people we work with who are making as much or more money than us who don’t do near the amount of work we do. But is that really reason for us to sit around and whine about such things that we have no control over?
Each person who has the ability to read this has the ability to become really good at what he or she does. That’s not determined by some jerk of a boss or by some lazy fellow employees or by some random bit of luck floating around the universe, waiting to be bestowed upon some fortunate person. The answer, instead, is really quite simple: Quit complaining, get off your ass, and do the best that you can do.
Don’t just show up to work and coast through two or three days a week. Get better at what you do. Find the passion that made you want to do the job in the first place, and use it as inspiration to be the best ... cook or lawyer or salesman or driver or lineman or CEO or fisherman or computer nerd ... you can be.
We want greatness thrust upon us. That’s not the way life works. Greatness is attained, not given. And while we all can’t be the kind of great that makes people write songs and books about us, we can definitely be the best at our chosen endeavors. It’s a simple enough statement, but it’s really up to us.