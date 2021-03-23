“Laugh, laugh, I thought I’d cry, It seemed so funny to me.”
— The Beau Brummels
I laughed when I read the story’s headline, thinking it had to be a joke.
Turns out it wasn’t.
Jody Hice, who by title represents the people of Greensboro, Ga., in the U.S. House but in reality is nothing but a far, far, far, far right-wing shill whose true vocation is to look out for the interests of politicians like Donald Trump and, of course, his own narrow viewpoint, has announced plans to run for the office of Georgia secretary of state. Hice has declared he will “clean up” the office that is in charge of elections in the state, pointing to last year’s presidential election that saw Donald Trump lose to Joe Biden in Georgia by less than 12,000 votes.
Trump, of course, claimed there were shenanigans in the secretary of state’s office that cost him the vote in Georgia — even making a certainly unethical and no doubt illegal plea in a notorious phone call to Georgia’s current Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger that was recorded for the world to listen, most with equal parts sadness and revulsion.
Of course, thanks to frivolous lawsuits filed by Trump, the vote in Georgia became no doubt the most scrutinized in the country’s history. Investigations by Raffensperger’s staff, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. attorney general’s office and court challenges brought to every level of the judiciary showed no wrongdoing, but Hice — and several current members of the state House and Senate who refuse to let go of the fallacy created by Trump that he was “cheated” out of the election — thinks he has to step down from his position as a pretty much ignored member of the U.S. Congress so he can straighten folks out back on the home front.
Also announcing plans to run for the office was former Alpharetta Mayor David Belle Isle, who lost to Raffensperger in the Republican primary for the secretary of state’s seat in 2018. Belle Isle, too, promises to “clean up the mess” and “restore voter confidence” in the office. Short of vowing to overturn any election that shows Democrats like Biden, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff with more votes so that “true winners” like Trump, and failed Republican Senatorial candidates Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, can prevail, it’s hard to grasp just what it is Hice and Belle Isle plan to “clean up.”
I have a theory that since Marjorie Taylor Greene won a seat in the U.S. House and is even more of a right-wing nut case and Trump worshiper than Hice (she was one of only three among the 418 in the House who voted against COVID-19 grants for small businesses, presumably because the measure was brought by a Georgia Democrat ... hell, even Hice voted for the measure), the north Georgia Congressman feels the need to protect Trump and others like him in future elections and can do so more readily by holding the office that is in charge of the state’s election process.
Trump, of course, immediately prepared a statement of support for Hice, saying, “Unlike the current Georgia secretary of state, Jody leads out front with integrity. I have 100% confidence in Jody to fight for free, fair and secure elections in Georgia.”
Trump did not, however, declare that Hice would have helped him “find” those extra votes he needed to overturn Biden’s election win in the Peach State, but it’s not easy imagining the former president making such an assumption.
I find it difficult to believe the state of Georgia would put someone like Hice in a statewide position that would allow him to get his fingers on elections. Unlike Raffensperger — who, by the way, is a hard-core Republican himself whose only “weakness” as interpreted by GOP members like Hice and Belle Isle is that he wouldn’t knuckle under and do the prez that one little solid ... and, just for the record, unlike many who’ve proclaimed Raffensperger a “man of integrity,” he turned the president down only because he didn’t really want to go to jail — Hice has shown he’s the kind of person who’ll do anything ... yes, anything ... that serves his agenda.
So, get ready Georgia, you’ve got another important election coming your way. ‘Round here, the funny just never ends.
