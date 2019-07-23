Don’t hand me no lines and keep your hands to yourself.
— Georgia Satellites
For the sake of full disclosure, a confession: Not long after Georgia’s “hands-free law” went into effect, I was pulled over by an Albany Police Department officer on Dawson Road. In that way most of us do in such situations, I quickly ran through a list in my mind of my possible infractions.
When the officer got out of his car and walked up to mine, the first thing he asked was, “Do you know why I stopped you?” I had an idea or two, but I wasn’t going to show my hand, so I just played ignorant.
“You were talking on your phone,” the officer said, and I confess that I was a little relieved that it wasn’t something worse but even more aware of the irony of the situation. Me, a person who has taken on a curmudgeonly attitude about kids and their cellphones, had been stopped for doing the very thing I’ve complained about since these amazing little devices took over our world.
The officer was nice; he listened patiently while I told him how much I hated cellphones and how I couldn’t believe I would be stupid enough to be talking on one while driving. (In my defense, it was an incoming call.)
The reason I share that story? I get it that cellphones are convenient, that they’re ever-present, and that we’ve become so accustomed to using them at any and all times that we don’t even think before making or taking a call.
(And, yes, I did get off with a warning, in case you wondered.)
Now that that’s out of the way, let me say that the hands-free law is a farce. Don’t get me wrong, I agree with its passage 100 percent ... well, 98.2 percent to account for the times I forget and make or take a call. But it’s a farce because it is unenforceable.
Sure, if you check the police logs in the area, you’re going to see an occasional “GA Hands-Free law” on the blotter. But unless police officers happen upon someone using their phone (like me) or are sitting in wait of such lawbreakers, they just aren’t going to make many cases. Because — and this is not one of those catch-all “They do it, too!” accusations, I saw this with my own eyes — police officers use their cellphones while driving just like the rest of the population.
(I wrote in this space before about almost hitting a young driver who had come to a sudden stop and, after moving into an adjacent lane to avoid him and seeing him texting, assuming the police car that was following him would soon pull him over for his infraction ... only to see the officer driving said police car doing the same thing.)
Sorry, but good intentions aside, the hands-free law will not work because cellphones have literally taken over our country, especially generations X, Y, Z and the so-called millennials. They can no more do without their cellphones than they can the air that they breathe and the water they drink. I’ve gotten into the habit of, on the rare occasions that I go out for dinner, looking around at other diners. Invariably, at least 40 percent or so of the other diners are sitting at the table, staring intently or thumb-typing in a text, occasionally looking up long enough to take a bite.
Recently, I was at an establishment and I noticed the father (I assume, it was the male guy with a woman and two kids, around ages 6 and 8) was so engrossed in his phone, he never looked up the entire time his party was waiting on its food. When one of the kids or the woman (wife?) asked him a question, he’d “Umm-hmm” answer, never losing eye contact with his phone. The wife and kids eventually quit trying to talk and whipped out their own phones, silence ensuing as the entire group became engrossed.
After almost hitting a college-age-looking young man recently because he stopped in the middle of a city street to finish a text, a took my own independent, not-usable-in-a-court-of-law survey. I watched 15 or so cars while sitting in my vehicle at a strategic location. Eight of them had drivers who were either texting — which is not only dangerous, it’s idiotic ... no one can text and drive safely, it’s impossible — or talking on their phones.
So, GA Hands-Free Law? Gimme a break. If you get caught, it’s a fluke or stupidity on your part. Which is exactly what texting and/or holding a phone conversation while driving is, whether the cops pull you over or not.