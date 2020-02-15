“Are you reeling in the years, stowing away the time?”
— Steely Dan
Birthday celebrations are relative: When we’re young and every great thing lays out before us, we want the world to know we’re another year older, moving ever closer to those “milestone” birthdays that will allow us to drive, vote, buy alcohol, become a certified adult.
Of course, once we hit a certain age, it suddenly dawns on us that, hey, these birthdays that used to be so painfully slow are now coming at an alarming rate, and we try to — through force of will — slow their rapid pace. People who had once thought the day of their birth should be declared a national holiday suddenly find the “B-word” difficult to even utter, much less consider.
There is a woman in my life whose birthday is today. If anybody locally deserves to have their birthday celebrated, it is she. She is one of the true unsung heroes of this community. But I won’t share this woman’s accomplishments because she doesn’t want me to. And it has nothing to do with her getting a year older. (Hell, she’s got enough years under her belt, her candles could start a four-alarm blaze.)
No, this remarkable lady doesn’t want any to-do made over her birthday because, well, that’s just the way she is.
How many of us are aware of some person with more money than they know what to do with, so they give it to this organization or that, complete with juicy tax write-off, of course, with a caveat or two, something like a) having the organization name some big thing in their honor or b) demanding that the organization hold some kind of “media event” to announce their generosity? I know I am.
It’s like the old Mad magazine parody: “I, J. Alfred Bigbucks, being the civic-minded individual that I am, do hereby donate this extravagant sum of money to this organization so that lesser people than I can enjoy some of the fruits of my labor, and I give it with the understanding that I will be revered throughout eternity for my kindness and generosity ... and I do so anonymously.”
Contrast that line of thought with our birthday celebrant, who has been giving for decades what money she could to as many as 15 local nonprofit organizations whose work she appreciates. She never asked for recognition, for the most part rejecting any that was offered, because, as she told me, “I didn’t give to these organizations to have people praise me or to get my name in the paper. I did it because I felt it was the right thing to do, to help others.”
I marveled at the contributions this remarkable lady made over the years, taking money from a retirement fund she earned from years of dedicated work and dividing it among organizations whose works she thought important to the community. And, trust me, this was not some over-generous windfall that afforded her a luxurious retirement. It was sufficient to provide the things she needed to live a simple life with enough “extra” to give back to organizations whose lifeblood is donations from generous citizens like my lady friend.
As her latest birthday has approached, this wonderful human being has made it clear that she doesn’t want any “fuss” made about her birthday, and when she tells me I’d better not mention her name in any story I write — and she reads the paper every day, calling me to chastise, praise, correct or add her two cents worth on issues that are important, issues she keeps up with with a passion — I know I’d better adhere to her wishes or prepare for a wrath I’d just as soon not bear.
I’ll just say “happy birthday” to one of this community’s true heroes, one worthy of all the recognition she could be getting if she were that kind of person. And I’ll tell her how much of an impact she’s had on my life by sharing her stories with me. They say there are angels among us. Perhaps. If there are, I’m pretty sure I know where one of them resides.
