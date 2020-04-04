We’re off to find the hero of the day.
— Metallica
I received a well-written and thought-provoking email from a lady who read a recent column encouraging local officials to give more information about coronavirus victims as a criticism of Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
I replied to her email — and sent a subsequent post to Phoebe Health System CEO Scott Steiner — clarifying in no uncertain terms that my call for more information about virus victims was in no way a criticism of Phoebe. Hospitals are bound by federal and state laws as to what information they can release about patients. Government officials, who are tasked with looking out for the best interest of the communities they represent, are not bound by such laws. I said in the previous column — and I still believe — it should be the duty of local officials to collect the names of the victims of COVID-19 and let the public know who they are.
For one thing, the public could properly mourn the losses of people they knew, close friends as well as acquaintances. For another, there are people with whom these individuals may have had contact who would realize they should quarantine themselves or, in the event of symptoms, get tested.
As for Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, I will unabashedly say — no matter how unpopular it may be for those who choose to criticize the hospital at any opportunity — that the doctors, nurses, administrators, staff and everyone else associated with the health care facility are deserving of this community’s — and the entire country’s — admiration, respect and gratitude. To say that Phoebe’s staff has gone above and beyond the extraordinary would be understatement.
We often marvel at the thought of soldiers and police officers running toward the sound of gunfire as bystanders run in the opposite direction, of firefighters heading into a burning building while citizens do everything they can to escape them.
The Phoebe personnel — and health care personnel the world over — are going into rooms where an invisible enemy — more insidious even that gunfire or roaring flames — awaits them. They’re overworked, understaffed and ill-equipped, yet they go into those rooms where COVID-19 patients lay, contagious but in dire need of care.
How many of us have the courage, the conviction and the dedication to duty to walk into a room where calamity awaits and do our jobs as professionally and as well as these health care heroes? I daresay few of us — especially those of us not trained for such an eventuality — would put ourselves at risk for people we don’t even know.
So, no, I offer no criticism of Phoebe or any of its personnel. And even if I had a petty gripe or a supposed ax to grind, I would not air it now, not with the very lives of so many southwest Georgians at stake. (As an aside, I am sadly amazed at people who would take petty potshots at our health care personnel in the midst of this pandemic. To me, that’s akin to criticizing the soldiers or police officers who face hostile fire to protect us from an enemy or a dangerous criminal. If they are inept in some way, perhaps criticism is warranted, but no one has shown me any way that these people have not done their sworn duty in the most extreme circumstances.)
The written word is often open to interpretation, and many times such interpretations lead to misunderstandings. So I’ll make this as clear as possible: I offer up nothing but praise for the men and women at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital — and other health care facilities across the planet that are dealing with the reality of this pandemic on a day-by-day, hour-by-hour, minute-by-minute basis. We owe you all a huge debt of gratitude, and when this pandemic is finally vanquished, here’s hoping your enormous sacrifice and bravery are recognized and repaid in some meaningful way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.