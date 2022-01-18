“Man came by to hook up my cable TV, We settled in for the night my baby and me. We switched ‘round and ‘round ‘til half-past dawn. There was 57 channels and nothin’ on.”
— Bruce Springsteen
Back in the early 1990s Bruce Springsteen famously sang “57 channels and nothing on” about the state of television at that time.
Not that I’d try to muck around in the Boss’ territory, but that 1992 song could be updated easily to fit modern-day TV: “Hundreds of channels and (still) nothing on.”
If I tried to come up with a Top 10 list of TV shows worth watching right now, I don’t think I could. “Dexter” came back for an obvious one-and-done season on Showtime; “Gold Rush” is pretty fascinating; “Curb Your Enthusiasm” on HBO is still the funniest thing on TV — except for syndicated “Seinfeld” episodes — and the new “Yellowjackets” show on Showtime is quirky and has slowly turned into a must-watch. As for network TV, there’s “Chicago PD” and “Fire,” the animated “Bob’s Burgers” and ... the early-season episodes of “The Voice.” And that’s about it.
After that, things like “Chopped,” the “Pillow Talk” shows on which mostly boring people make fun of all the even way more boring people on original episodes of the “90 Day ...” shows, and “Beat Bobby Flay” at least are semi-interesting. And we have to at least mention all those Murder TV shows that lionize serial killers and dredge up old murder cases.
(NOTE: “Jeopardy!” used to be fun to watch, but now they get someone like this latest person who wins every day, and they keep pitting them against contestants that I think I could beat and it’s boring. Nobody wants to watch the same person make others look like dummies, over and over and over. Maybe they ought to consider going back to the good old days of five-day limits on contestants. Now, you watch the first section of the Jeopardy round, that person has an insurmountable lead and is obviously going to ho-hum win again, so you flip over and see if anyone can out-cook Bobby Flay in his kitchen.)
But, except for those two sickening twins who have more plastic in them than a gross of Barbie dolls — gross being the operative word to use with Stacy and Darcy or whatever their names are — the worst show on television now, hands down, is the ludicrous “Curse of Oak Island” on the History Channel.
(NOTE: I know of two people who actually still find that show interesting and think it’s more than a con to try and hold on to viewers, most of whom gave up on it seasons ago, and the fact that they’re mother and son perhaps says something about the genes that carry the “taste” trait. Not that there’s anything wrong with that.)
Here’s the premise of “Oak Island,” which has somehow survived for a ninth season: The owners are searching for a zillion-dollar “treasure” that is rumored to have been lost or buried on the island. In all those nine seasons, though, there have been not one inkling of a sign that there’s any kind of treasure on the Nova Scotia island. They’ve brought in millions of dollars worth of equipment to find this treasure, but they keep getting thwarted at every turn.
OK, if that were the whole deal, it would be bad enough, but we could at least laugh at this guy who obviously has too much money or is getting paid way too much by the History Channel, which for some reason keeps renewing the show. But, no, they keep adding ridiculous layer after ridiculous layer to the show, trying to drum up some kind of interest that will keep viewers watching.
First it was the Knights Templar’s supposed visit to the island, then it was some kind of x-ray showing the outline of a buried ship, then it was the treasure itself that somehow sank down to depths that require ever-more-expensive mining equipment. The stories have grown so outlandish, the narrator even cracks jokes now about how it’s taken this long to find, essentially, nothing on this mysterious island, that just may be haunted.
The shtick now is that every time there’s something uncovered by the heavy machinery — a piece of metal, a piece of wood, a rock — the characters involved in this endless search call in “experts” who determine the items may be pieces of the cross on which Jesus was crucified, part of a ghost ship that mysteriously disappeared centuries ago or even part of an alien spaceship that may have brought the gold to this planet in the first place.
Yeah, it’s really must-not-see TV. But with such lousy programming to choose from, it keeps going, year after year after year. Oh well, that at least keeps two believers happy.
