“And if you’ll try a little kindness and you’ll overlook the blindness, Of the narrow-minded people on the narrow-minded streets.”
— Glen Campbell
The rhetoric leading up to Election Day — rhetoric, it should be noted that has continued unabated, perhaps even intensified, in the days since the election — was an ugly stain on our collected American conscience.
It’s that rhetoric, that ugliness, I felt, that would define the election that saw, after five anxious days of counting ballots in several states, Joe Biden emerge as the president-elect of the United States.
I said a few things prior to the election that I think remain true today as we as a nation adapt — some hesitantly, some with relish, others with rank refusal — to the fact that Donald Trump’s reign as president is over:
1) The mitigating factor in the outcome of the election, the one thing that sealed Trump’s fate, is the coronavirus. Had this pandemic not hit when it did, if the nation’s economy had still been humming along on Election Day as it was in January, Donald Trump would have won the election in a landslide. Say what you want about people who vote based on skin color or party, I’d say the overwhelming majority of Americans vote with their pocketbooks, and the economy was soaring before the pandemic hit. Trump’s reaction to the pandemic — which by the way, is not “over,” is stronger than ever, actually — was his undoing.
2) Joe Biden was by no means a stronger candidate that Donald Trump. In fact, the president-elect’s campaign was all but dead and buried after the first handful of primaries. His persistence, obviously, paid off. Trump, as we all know, is one of — if not the — strongest-willed presidents to ever hold the office. But his abrasiveness wore on many people who did not buy into his cult of personality, and when the economy started going south after the pandemic took hold, more and more Trump supporters and Republicans (and I talked with several of them) grew weary of their man’s boorish behavior and decided — most quietly, and with more than a little distaste — to vote against the man who they’d seen as their chosen one.
3) People who said Biden would not get enough support to win, even from within his own party, were way off base. Biden ended up with more than 4 million — 4 million! — votes more than Trump and managed to persuade voters in heretofore so-called “red states” to put their faith elsewhere. He got more votes than any other person in the history of the presidency.
4) It would be laughable if it weren’t so sad, but people who cried “fraud” in these states whose ballot counts went on into Saturday — and the president is one of those who did so, shamefully, it should be added, without offering a shred of evidence — are decrying the actions of mostly Republican legislatures who set up the, it turned out, archaic and cumbersome mail-in voting rules that came into play in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia and other states. Not one “report” of fraud that I heard came with an iota of evidence.
Those things being said, I’d like to add a couple of thoughts.
One, I think that Biden has the opportunity to lead America toward a reconciliation: of the fact that we’re not just Republican or Democrat or Independent; we’re not going to blindly follow any leader, no matter the bluster; and if that leader fails to deliver on his or her promises, we will use the vote to boot them out of office. This was a historic election because the people of the country clearly showed that there is a desire for a different kind of leadership, just as they did when they elected Barack Obama 12 years ago and Donald Trump four years ago.
The final thought I wanted to bring up about this election has to do with the fact that, while I had my doubts about both Trump and Biden going into the election, I am perfectly OK with Biden taking the office. I came by that decision by watching a video of Biden campaigning a few days before the election. He’d shaken all the hands at a meet-and-greet and was turning to leave, when there was a sweet voice that called out to him.
Biden turned, and a handicapped young man ran toward him. Rather than brushing this young man aside or having someone remove him, our president-elect opened his arms wide and embraced him in a hug. Biden then kissed him on the forehead, thrilling the young man.
That was an act of humanity. And in cold, calculated politics circa 2020, it’s something our country’s been missing.
