You can’t always get what you want, but if you try sometime, you just might find you get what you need.
— The Rolling Stones
Talk about being careful what you wish for: In a “Monkey’s Paw” kind of way, all these people who have been complaining about every aspect of life must be elated about this virus that’s overtaken the world.
People who had plenty of money, plenty of security and plenty of things, people who found themselves bored — or perhaps are just among the most ungrateful and elitist people in existence — used all of their plentiful free time to gripe about everything. And it wasn’t enough just to complain to their like-minded circle of friends and family. They had to use social media to take their whining to a new level, to share with as wide an audience as would pay them attention.
This city ... this county ... this region ... this state ... this country ... this world ... they moaned, is just not doing enough to meet my needs or to suit my standards. So, of course, the answer is for sweeping changes to bring things more in line with these complainers’ personal concept of Eden. It does not matter that their idea of perfection might not exactly jibe with the hundreds, thousands, millions also living in this city, county, state or country. It is, after all, their world.
So they build an audience of “friends” on Facebook or some other such site where keyboard warriors gather to register their complaints, and they spend their time telling other people what they are doing wrong, never even giving a thought to the idea that their lack of perfection leaves them open to the same kind of scrutiny. No, their foibles and faux pas are laid at the feet of these unworthy others who’ve somehow wormed their way into the path of the (self-)chosen ones who have all the answers to the dilemmas that have plagued mankind since the dawn of time. It’s not their fault ... it’s these others.
The gist of the ramblings of these masters of the universe is simple: Just do things my way, and the world will be a better place. And if enough of you aren’t willing to bend to my will ... well, this world has gone bad, and we need to just start all over.
And that’s where we are, although it has nothing to do with the will of these self-important know-it-alls who either got too much or not enough attention from mommy and daddy growing up.
We are looking at the beginning of a new world. This virus has us all in its thrall — except, of course, those who “are not going to be told what to do,” the ones who “defy” orders that might help put an end to this microbial menace — and there is no end in sight. Until there is, we’re at a standstill. People are sitting at home by the millions, out of work, dependent on a dwindling supply of government-generated funds, obtained by those lucky enough to make their way through the maze of meaningless paperwork required to get their share.
The merchants of commerce have shut down — except the grocery and liquor stores ... got to have our necessities — and entertainment, except for those who find pleasure in creativity, is limited to really bad television or some other form of passive amusement. And, of course, there is social media, where the same people who complained about the world’s inability to bend to their will now have an even larger potential audience.
I’d hope that we’d all stop for a second and think about the things we’ve worried over in the time B.C. (before coronavirus) and in so hoping I think of the words of Kris Kristofferson: “And if you should die explaining how the things that they complain about are things they could be changing, who do you think’s gonna care?” And when the threat of this virus finally ends, I’d hope that we perhaps might consider a new approach, maybe look at life as something to be cherished and lived to the fullest rather than spend our time trying to build ourselves up by tearing others down.
Only the living will tell.
