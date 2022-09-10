It was the only thing I could do half right, And it’s turning out all wrong, ma. Look What they’ve done to my song.
— Melanie
The Republican Party is mucking up Herschel Walker’s song, the song of a glorious career.
I know, I know. He is a god (little g, but only by a scosche for some) in Georgia because he was a good football player at the University of Georgia. No, make that a great football player. Probably the best ever in the storied history of the school.
But the national Republican Party — and in particular Walker’s old WFL boss, Donald Trump — has put Walker in an untenable position, and now his cape is being torn to shreds by, well, by events from his own life. Walker is being dragged in front of the people of Georgia, and indeed the entire nation by — get this — not Democrats but members of his own party who know — just as anyone who will be even a tiny bit objective — that he would not be just a poor choice to serve in the U.S. Congress. He would be a ludicrous choice, the worst probably in the history of the state, and that’s saying a lot for a state that has sent Marjory Greene to the U.S. House.
Don’t get me wrong here. I’m not saying Walker can’t win his senatorial race against Raphael Warnock. Look, the people of Georgia are, by and large, conservatives. And many of them are members of the cult of Trump and will follow his marching orders through the gates of hell, their faith, their common sense, their dignity be damned. And with Georgia’s registered voters pretty evenly divided among Republicans and Democrats in this all-partisan, all the time world, the turning point is going to be who gets out the vote.
So the state may have to get used to saying Sen. Walker and then read every day the incomprehensibly dumb comments and actions he takes — which Georgians must do now with the embarrassingly moronic Greene — as a national media revels in reporting the sordid over the newsworthy.
But what’s really sad about all this is that Walker has no business being in this race. He did it, we all know, to please Trump’s ego. His life is a series of cautionary tales and mental mishaps that have made people outside the state — those who didn’t see him play football — wonder how in the hell we could be so gullible as to have this man inches away from the U.S. Senate.
No, these people who have put Walker in the public spotlight — the ones who’ve kept him from the media, kept him from debates, kept him from only the adoring public that doesn’t care if he threatened to shoot his ex-wife or if he lied about his education and his business or if he was really a secret double-naught spy as he claimed — could not care less about what they’re doing to the dignity of a true Georgia hero. They’re just trying to line up puppets whose strings their bosses can pull.
As I said, Walker might still win this race against Warnock. (Especially with the Georgia Legislature and Gov. Brian Kemp just drooling over declaring certain pivotal county elections offices inadequate and taking over those offices themselves.) If he does, he’ll play the part of the puppet, sign a few footballs for fellow Congressional do-nothings who seek to reflect some of the flame of a glowing commodity.
It’s what happens when/if Walker loses the race that concerns me. Because, while he’s being assured right now that all these people who are patting him on the back and telling him to keep doing what he’s doing (essentially, making a fool of himself), the second that he comes up short in the election, they’ll drop him like he’s a monkeypox-ridden leper. And it’s his reputation that will have been tarnished beyond repair.
These sick jackals? They’ll just move on to the next one.
