Inspiration, they tell us, strikes at the oddest of places. I can attest to that.
I was driving down one of Albany’s busy streets this week, when the person in the next lane — who had irritated me by pulling out in front of me a block before — passed me on the right-hand side. People who know me have indicated — and I just don’t know what they’re talking about ... like my daughter telling me the horn on my vehicle will no doubt get worn out??? — that I’m not the most patient person when I’m behind the wheel of a vehicle. Some have even hinted that my impatience borders on road rage, but I simply have no idea what they’re talking about.
Anyway, I glanced over at this person who passed me on the right and noticed she was driving a city car. I vaguely knew the person from my time covering city goings-on, and something dawned on me: This low- to, at the most, mid-level manager in the city government was driving a car paid for by taxpayers. That led to two thoughts: 1) Does everybody who works for thew city now get a car to drive? And 2) if we’re really serious about cutting costs and managing budgets, purchasing vehicles for city employees to drive would be a good place to start.
And, seeing that even I, who doesn’t even know how much money I’m paid or how to manage even the meagerest of budgets, can discern when money is being wasted, it shouldn’t be that difficult for people who are trained — and paid a lot of money — to do so. So I came up with a few cost-cutting ideas that I thought I’d pass along going into the new year.
— Quit paying tens of thousands of dollars a year for government officials to go on “fact-finding trips.” Most commissioners work for a living and don’t have time to go on these expensive jaunts, but the same ones seem to use up all of their expense budgets — and why do our elected officials need thousands of dollars in addition to their pay for “expenses?” — each year going to trips that are, truth be told, little more than taxpayer-funded vacations. Anything that these trips offer can be passed along via email, saving the cost of airline tickets, hotel rooms and other unnecessary expenses.
— Eliminate the “too many chiefs and not enough Indians” problem by doing away with management-level positions. I know, some very deserving employees who work for years deserve to advance up the ladder as their seniority accrues, but creating ever more management-level positions, with accompanying salary increases and perks, is not the answer. Do we really need all the director, assistant director, manager and assistant manager positions our government has budgeted? I don’t think so.
— Evaluate staffing levels and hire personnel accordingly. That old joke about eight members of a government staff standing around watching two people actually work is, at times, not a joke. It’s not unusual to see idol employees on the clock while their co-workers take care of the business at hand. Do an honest evaluation — in-house, you don’t have to pay for a costly study to tell you what you should know! — and determine how many people are needed to do the job in a department. And hire that many people. (You don’t have to heartlessly fire employees; let attrition and some early retirement buy-outs take care of the overstaffing.)
And while some people consider outsourcing an ugly word, there are some jobs that can be accomplished more efficiently and for a lot less money by hiring an outside company to do them.
These ideas merely touch on the waste that is apparent with just a cursory look at local government. Imagine the millions and even billions that could be saved if the state and federal waste machines came under the most basic of scrutiny.