“I can see inside you, the sickness is rising.”
— Disturbed
For the last week-plus, my wife and I have been self-quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19.
Now I don’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings or have anyone accuse me of being anti- whatever groups claim COVID is a hoax, a political ploy, something made up to control the public or part of a plot to take out 90% of the world’s population so that elites can enjoy their lives without all of us riffraff getting in the way ... but if you’re in one of those or other such groups, I can say with all due respect that you’re full of whatever vile substance comes to mind to complete that sentence.
COVID is damned sure real. And, until you’ve had a case severe enough to put you on your back for a period, all your talk and alleged research and supposition and urban myths and Facebook fodder are worth no more than the time it took you to come up with them.
Had I not had the responsibility of getting this newspaper out every day, I would not have gotten out of bed for the first week or so of my infection. Everyone is impacted differently by this insidious virus, but some of the things we’ve gone through include prolonged headaches, fever, coughing spells that take our breath away, loss of smell, taste and energy, and other symptoms better left unmentioned.
Most of us have had family impacted by COVID, and many of them used their quarantine time, as “Saturday Night Live” suggested in a very funny skit, to enjoy a mini-vacation, away from other family members and those needy brats in the house. I’ve talked with several people who have had COVID, and their take was, “It wasn’t bad at all.”
I wish I could say the same.
But there’s been no vacation-like downtime in Casa Fletcher.
This introspective look at our personal lives, incidentally, is not meant to generate sympathy. With all that’s going in in the country, the state and our community, I’m aware that this is no more than a blip on the radar, nor should it be.
What it is is a reminder that, despite our fervent wishes, plus the aforementioned purveyors of conspiracy theories, COVID has not gone away. The day after my symptoms overwhelmed me, I checked and found Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital was treating only five COVID patients in the hospital. Given that southwest Georgia was ground zero for the virus and our hospital personnel were overrun by the disease when it first cropped up in this country, it’s easy to see why the majority of us wrote COVID off when those overwhelming numbers crawled down into single digits.
And we can’t say that we haven’t been warned. Medical personnel like Dr. Dianna Grant and Dr. James Black have been telling us over and over that this virus still presents a danger if we aren’t careful. And while I eagerly signed up to get the initial vaccine the day I was eligible, I have to admit in retrospect that I’d allowed myself to get complacent about preventative measures.
So, now it’s our turn. And, unlike so many others we’ve talked with — several of them in our families — it hasn’t been “no big deal” with us. I’d love to invite the doubters and the naysayers by to check out how COVID really impacts real people — not based on some Facebook post or some screed they read on an Internet site that offers “nothing but the truth” — but I really wouldn’t wish this on an enemy.
For the rest of you, just know that despite politicians assuring us that they have done all the right things to make sure we’re safe from this virus, it ain’t so. And living with it is no picnic ... no matter what the bloggers tell you.
