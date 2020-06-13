Blame it on the rain that was falling, falling ...
-- Milli Vanilli
I don't claim to be anybody's idea of a leader, but there are certain standards to which I adhere. To wit: If there are errors in the news content of this publication, it's on me. I may pass on to the boss what happened leading up to the error, but bottom line ... if there is a misplaced comma, a misspelled word, a poor decision on editing of anyone's contribution, it falls on me.
That, I believe, is one of the requirements of position.
(Interestingly enough, I had to learn this lesson the hard way. I had always reacted with righteous indignation if I was held responsible for any kind of wrongdoing, especially if I had little or nothing to do with said wrongdoing, and I would waste a lot of breath trying to enumerate the many reasons I should not be held accountable. One day, though, a former boss, who had had the opportunity to call me in on several occasions, made it clear in no uncertain terms that he was not the least bit interested in my excuses. I got it. It hit home. To this day, I remember that moment with undimmed clarity.)
Don't get me wrong. I may chew a little ass if one of the people who works with me screws something up. But that's a private matter between that worker and me ... unless it reaches the next level up the food chain. But I'm not going to throw one of my co-workers under the bus to try and make myself look better.
Which brings us to our secretary of state.
I took exception early in Brad Raffensperger's first year in office when he sent out a news release, purportedly as a statement that should have reflected the dignity of his office, in which he belittled individuals who had charged then-candidate Brian Kemp of voter suppression in a matter that impacted the hotly contested gubernatorial race in which Kemp himself was involved. The wise thing, almost everyone agrees, would have been for Kemp to recuse himself, but he did not, leading his opponent in that race -- Democrat Stacey Abrams -- to challenge Kemp's removal of thousands of voters from state roles, most of them in heavily Democratic population centers.
In issuing a release about a federal report that found no wrongdoing on the state's part, Reffensperger and his deputy secretary Jordan Fuchs made reference to "liberal detractors" and "liberal activists" who challenged the state. Raffensperger is a part of the conservative majority in the state, and he certainly has every right as a candidate to chastise those whose political ideology differ from his. But once he's in office, such language is beneath the dignity of the position -- unless, of course, you happen to be president -- and he should have stuck with facts.
Interestingly enough, in that release, Raffensperger said that individuals and groups who attacked the state elections system were in fact attacking "county elections officials who are dedicated and dependable." Maybe he should have reread his comments during Tuesday's primary election, during which issues with the state's new voting machines caused delays in some of the state's larger urban areas.
Raffensperger, who had touted the new machines -- which cost the state $104 million -- as all but infallible prior to the election, turned his venom on those same dedicated and dependable county elections workers when the new voting system was called into question. After only a couple of hours, when early issues surfaced, Raffensperger and his office started pointing fingers at county elections officials, wondering "what they've been doing the last few months."
Savannah's mayor even expressed disbelief that the holder of the office of secretary of state would "throw elections workers under the bus" after Raffensberger and his office placed blame on everyone involved in the election but their office.
Just so you know, Mr. Secretary, what those elections officials were doing in the months leading up to the election were trying to find enough poll workers willing to risk their health to see that the elections were allowed to move forward. And they were doing so in less than perfect conditions, many of them ordered out of their offices while the world tried to stop the spread of the pandemic that, in some parts of the state (ours, for example), became a matter of life and death.
Perhaps its time our secretary of state and his staff took a few lessons themselves. I'm sure somewhere they teach classes in tact and class, of which his office is sorely lacking.
