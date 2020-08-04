“Old days ... Good times I remember.”
I would say that every person who has a TV — and that would be pretty much everyone alive, probably several times over — and watches it during the daytime knows who Joe Namath is. Ask anyone from 8 to 80, and they’ll tell you, “He’s the guy who does the Medicare Coverage Hotline ad on TV.”
That’s a fitting segue, I believe, to today’s missive: If you’re older than 50, tell your kids and grandkids.
♦ I remember when Joe Namath was the toast of the National Football League. He was a quarterback and led the New York Jets to a Super Bowl victory. It’s pretty hard to believe that watching him now hawking Medicare benefits — and being fair to the guy once known as “Broadway Joe,” it’s not his fault that they play the ad six or seven times an hour, no exaggeration — but he was a pretty exceptional football player.
♦ That all those sonic noises and effects that add a bit of flavor to their favorite pop and hip-hop artists’ songs that are accomplished with a click or two of a computer key were created first by The Beatles when no such technology existed. That’s why, tell them, that just because Drake or Taylor Swift get a whole lot of “downloads” and “views” of their songs, neither they — nor any other artist that’s come along since the turn of the century — will ever be mentioned in the same breath as the Fab Four by any serious music lover.
♦ That at one time or another in your life, you visited Tift Park and heard the lions roaring in the neighborhood and got into a staredown with “Joe,” who was apt at any time to spit at you or toss other organic matter in your direction. Reassure them that, yes, you are talking about the same Tift Park where they have the weekly market ... when there’s not a pandemic going on.
♦ That politicians actually used to work together to try and do what was best for the country, not for the politicians themselves or their political party. You might try slipping in that politicians were also at least semi-civil — in public anyway — and that they did not engage in conversations about opponents’ physical features, people’s afflictions and they didn’t use words — at least not in public — that would in days past get them banned from the airwaves.
♦ They won’t believe you, but tell them that there once was a time during your lifetime that friends could have differing opinions ... and still be friends! Tell them there was such a thing as opposing viewpoints in that golden day, and while people had different opinions, they did not condemn to hell anyone who disagreed with them.
♦ You were around when it cost a quarter to see a movie. They’ll look at you like you’re given to making up fantastic stories, but don’t let their disbelief throw you. Then blow their minds by telling them you at one time paid 22 cents a gallon for gasoline. Caution: They may try to have you committed.
♦ Really freak ‘em out: Tell them about the days when there were no cellphones. Once they recover, tell them the fantastical story of “party lines,” when several people in a neighborhood shared a single phone line, and if Mrs. Washington three houses down was talking to her sister about her latest malady, you weren’t getting on your phone for a couple of hours, if then.
♦ Professional athletes once worked part-time jobs in the off-season because they weren’t paid enough money playing their game to make a living. In an era when
- average and even minimum salaries
♦ in the Big 3 professional sports top the million-dollar mark, they’ll probably roll their eyes and walk away, saying, “Granddad’s telling his stories again.”.
Tell your kids and grandkids that you grew up in a time when animosity among groups of people bubbled just below the surface, when different racial, religious and ethnic groups refused to respect the others’ rights and ... Never mind on that one. They’re seeing that play out in their own time.
