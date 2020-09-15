“Clowns to the left of me, jokers to the right.”
— Stealers Wheel
I know I should be more concerned, but I just cannot for the life of me figure how some people’s whole lives revolve around a political campaign.
Sure, there are reasons the Nov. 3 election is THE MOST IMPORTANT IN THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY — as all of them are proclaimed — but there’s little evidence to suggest our country will come apart at the seams if this candidate or that candidate is elected.
What gets me, and a lot of other people who don’t spend the largest part of their day fretting over whether their candidate is going to be “cheated out of” the election, is that, yes, the person in office usually goofs monumentally and either says or does monumentally stupid things, but life as we’ve known it goes on. (We survived George W. Bush; that should give us confidence that we can make it through anything.)
I really can’t believe that, with a pandemic that has taken so many lives and threatens to keep doing so, with an economy that has fallen into a pandemic-induced coma, with our local streets having turned into a shooting gallery, and with more and more people facing true unemployment once the politically-motivated handouts run out, we’re still up in arms over two people who are running for the presidency.
Maybe it’s just me, but I think we’ve got plenty of more important stuff to worry about.
Few want to admit it, but the root of our concern over the election is seated in the — usually racially-charged — distrust we have for others who don’t look like us. This group wants to maintain the status quo and put someone in office whose primary selling point is his promises — who cares if he frequently pulls them from ... well, his nether regions — that we’ll return to the good old days of majority supremacy and subservience by the “others.”
Meanwhile, the other group wants dramatic change, who cares if it flies in the face of what has made this country the greatest in the history of mankind and might actually take us down a path that we really don’t want to go.
Then, there’s the age thing. One guy’s TOO OLD, some scream, not getting the irony that the man they support is only four years younger and sometimes says and does things that point to mental imbalance.
And both have running mates who, were we right-thinking, would worry us a whole lot more than the reality of one or the other presidential candidates being elected to the White House. Anybody who thinks America will be in good shape if either Mike Pence or Kamala Harris is elevated to the presidency is just not paying attention. (Pence is, I believe, the most vital factor in hoping nothing ever happens to his boss while he’s in office; the dude is just scary, one of those politicians whose reality got stuck somewhere in the time of “Leave It to Beaver” and never moved forward. Harris, meanwhile, has never held a job in which she was perceived as a success ... and that’s who you want running the country?)
People said four years ago that Donald Trump was elected because he was seen by — well, we can’t say the majority of the people, because he lost by more than 2 million votes — enough Americans as the lesser of the two evils in the right states to win an electoral majority. Despite all the claims, the situation is no different this year.
Maybe that’s what our election process has become: It’s Election Day, America, time to choose the person you think will do the least amount of damage once he or she is in office.
I’m more concerned with what’s going on in my community, with friends and acquaintances who are losing their jobs and businesses, with finding a non-political solution to the COVID-19 pandemic to invest much of my concern on this clown show of an election we have going on. Oh well, there’s always 2024.
