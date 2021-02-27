“This land is your land and this land is my land, From California to the New York island.”
— Pete Seeger, Woody Guthrie
In 1999, I left the nurturing embrace of the American South for what was the first — and quite possibly will be the only — time in my life. My son and I, on what will always be one of the two or three biggest adventures of my lifetime, drove from Albany to Rome, N.Y., to attend Woodstock ‘99, a festival celebrating the 30th anniversary of the original Woodstock.
I have memories enough from that trip to fill several books.
When I returned to Albany, a number of people asked me all kinds of questions about the adventure. One that I got frequently was “What is it like up there?”
I pondered that question for only the briefest of moments before offering my honest answer: It’s just like down here ... only clean.
Maybe the chamber of commerce in upstate New York wanted to put their best foot forward for the 400,000 or so of us who made that trip, but I’m amazed still, some 22 years later, at how free of litter the lush green land was. Dispelling my ignorant perception that all of New York state must be like New York City, as we drove ever closer to the Canadian border, I marveled at how beautiful, mile after mile, that land was.
Flash forward to this past weekend and another trip — this one only to Florida’s Gulf Coast — and I again found myself amazed by the landscape. Since I seldom travel, I’d come to think that litter was a problem that plagued larger cities, as transients and short-termers came into an urban area like Albany and, with no roots planted, left their trash as a kind of calling card that said, “I won’t be here long; y’all can clean up after me.”
I’ve come to see over the years, though, that that concept of having others clean up after the slobs who leave their own calling cards all over their own neighborhoods is a product of the lack of pride that has infiltrated and overwhelmed much of this community and many others like it.
I saw that the litter problem certainly moved beyond the urban boundaries of Albany’s city limits as I drove into the county on my way south and west. In particular, I was horrified to see that Vanderbilt Drive from Sherwood Christian Academy to Newton Road may qualify — it’s certainly in the running — as one of the trashiest one-mile stretches in southwest Georgia.
But, I was to learn, the trash did not magically disappear as Vanderbilt ran into Newton. Oh, no, the garbage alongside the roadways from the remaining few miles in Dougherty County, on into Baker, Miller and Seminole counties, was just as plentiful, often seeming to masquerade as legal trash dumps.
What continued to amaze me — and I guess it shouldn’t have — is that the trash did not suddenly go away at the Georgia/Florida line outside Donalsonville either. No, the folks in rural Florida appear to be bound and determined to show that they can hold their own with Georgia folks when it comes to generating mounds of garbage.
The night after I settled in along the Gulf Coast, as fate would have it, one of the four or five best movies ever made — “Cool Hand Luke” — popped up on the TV. Watching Luke, Dragline, Babalugots, Koko and the other prisoners clean up the roadways during hot summer days made me wonder why prisoners aren’t made to pay back their debt to society in a similar useful fashion. Guess we don’t want to infringe on the rights these days of the murderers, thieves and rapists.
It made me sad that we’d, as a nation, come to a point where the concept of rehabilitation — as dreamed up by the for-profit prison system that sees each inmate as a series of dollar signs — is to cram as many men and/or women as possible into prisons and let them rot there. It made me even sadder that people who receive all the privileges of citizenship in this country, this state and this community are too damned lazy to put their trash in a trash can.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.