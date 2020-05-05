“And if you try a little kindness, Then you’ll overlook the blindness, Of narrow-minded people on the narrow-minded streets.”
— Glenn Campbell
Most of us, I believe, have become so jaded we automatically look for the negative in pretty much any given situation. If someone does something nice — for us, or for someone we know — we’ve reached a point where we automatically ask, “What’s the catch?”
I blame a lot of this pessimism on the politicians we’ve put in places of power. Even good people who decide to run for office to “give back to the community” usually wind up corrupted by the experience. They leave for Washington, Atlanta or even the Albany-Dougherty Government Center with a pureness of purpose, and except for a very few, end up bowing to special interests or taking handouts/”gifts” from people who swear there are no strings attached but start pulling those strings as soon as it’s advantageous.
I’ve found myself asking that dubious question so many times as I’ve seen the random acts of kindness displayed by the good people of this community. Even as I’ve marveled at the goodness of certain acts, in the back of my mind I’ve wondered if there’s not some kind of quid pro quo expected ... I’ve scratched your back, now it’s my turn.
But as the days have turned into weeks that have turned into months of this new abnormal that our world has seen unfold, I’ve slowly come to realize something that I allowed my own cloudy perspective to discredit: There are some truly wonderful people in this world. And even though we still have more than our share of people who view every aspect of life through the filters of race, religion or social class, we live in a part of the world that is filled with really amazing individuals.
And, yes, there are people who do really big things, individuals, businesses and groups whose deeds are publicly trumpeted thanks in large part to press releases sent out for media to disseminate and for social media to share. There’s nothing wrong with credit going to people whose acts warrant praise and acclaim.
But as I sit here today, as Gilbert O’Sullivan sang, “Alone again, naturally,” I’m struck by the people who do things out of the goodness of their hearts with no expectation of recognition, only the good feeling that comes with helping others.
Since the coronavirus tightened its grip on the world, I’ve heard so many stories of these acts of kindness, I am overwhelmed. I’m left feeling less of a person for allowing my personal pessimism to cloud the inherent goodness of people who choose to do “the right things” because they’re right, people who never even think about praise or reward.
And so, as we look to an uncertain future with no promise that our world will ever regain the sense of serenity that we’d lulled ourselves into, I salute:
♦ The people who buy things or perform needed chores for their neighbors — known and unknown — just to brighten their day;
♦ The civil servants who’ve continued to perform the duties of necessity — refuse haulers, repairmen, utilities employees, construction workers, delivery personnel, convenience store clerks, pharmacists, grocery store clerks and cashiers — even while many of their contemporaries are drawing sometimes more unemployment money for doing nothing;
♦ The (few) government officials who have worked to do the right things, have fought — sometimes alone — the corrupt system they find themselves a part of ... and we ask that you not compromise your integrity, that you not give up the fight for righteousness, no matter the pressure you get from the entrenched politicians whose sole purpose is to maintain power at all costs;
♦ The kind individuals who maybe don’t know you but still ask after you and ask if you need help if they see you struggling;
♦ The amazing people in my life — many of whom I know only slightly — who look past my many flaws and see someone worth caring about. I consider myself truly blessed.
