“Papa didn’t cuss, he didn’t raise a whole lot of fuss. But when we did wrong, Papa beat the hell out of us. Papa don’t take no mess.”
— James Brown
I saw a child getting a “whipping” in a store recently, the mother whaling away with fire in her eyes, accentuating each strike of her child’s behind with a reprimand that would have been comical had it not been so traumatic for the child, who looked about 8.
“You — whack — better not ever — whack — let me see you do that — whack — again,” the apparent mother of the child said, her breath coming out in harsh puffs as she tried to “educate” the child while physically punishing him.
I tried not to stare, but when I looked at the little guy’s face, I saw pain, but I think it was more humiliating for him than it was hurtful. That his mother, the person he loved and relied on most, would do this to him in public obviously brought on the kind of shame only someone who’s been in similar circumstances could understand.
I was torn between intervening, even though I knew all too well this was none of my business. Or at least I would be told as much. When a child is being publicly punished and reprimanded in such a manner, though, I don’t know if it’s really not all of our business.
Anyway, I left the store feeling somehow diminished, wondering if this child had to endure this kind of punishment on a regular basis. I hoped not, but I couldn’t help but wonder if this woman was so willing to abase a child in public, what would she do behind the privacy of her own locked doors?
Later, as I thought again about the young boy, I thought of my own upbringing. I chuckled to myself, remembering some of the exploits that got me such punishment. I remembered the dreaded duty of “picking out your own switch” with the knowledge that if it wasn’t “the right size,” the number of licks I got would double.
More dreaded still was the sound of Bobby Fletcher’s belt being snatched through the belt loops of his pants. Now, you’re talking about a major league ass-whupping.
Sadly, punishment is one of the downsides of being a parent. You decide what form of punishment you might mete out, and you determine what infraction is worth what form of punishment, be it “grounding,” corporal infliction to the backside or taking away privileges. As a “victim” of such corporal punishment, I always felt my own children deserved no less. But there comes a time when you realize some things just ain’t right ... no matter where you learned them.
I remember clearly the last time I spanked my son. And if you’ve heard that old saying about how “this is going to hurt me more than it hurt you,” I lived that moment. I cried ... and I told my son that was the last time I would physically strike him. Even though we talked about the circumstances leading to his punishment and agreed he needed to be reprimanded, I could not live with the idea of hurting this child I loved so fully.
We came up with other means of punishment, although I honestly rarely had to punish my son. We all say our kids are the best, but he truly was. And, thank goodness, unlike me, he turned into an excellent father.
All of these thoughts lead me back to that little boy, being smacked on the behind by his mother, dancing around in a vain attempt to avoid her hands, while she berated him verbally, people looking on in anger, embarrassment for the kid, and probably some with a perverse glee. It is none of my business. And I have no right to tell anyone how they should raise their child. But I do not in any manner see how public humiliation helps a child turn into a better person.
But maybe that’s just the memories of those switches and belts cutting through the air on the way to my butt and legs. Some things you never forget.
