I call that a bargain. The best I ever had.
-- The Who
Somebody help me out here.
Admittedly, I'm not the most worldly of men when it comes to finances ... or just about anything else that requires more than a dollop of common sense. But I thought I had this insurance thing down.
You pay an insurer -- that would be a group that has a clever spokesanimal/person/caveman and/or a catchy jingle -- a set amount of money, and they cover your health, home, car, life, whatever by promising to pay an ever-decreasing amount to a doctor/mechanic/contractor for fixing up you and/or said home, car or whatever.
That sounds like a simple process.
Here's the part I don't get, though. If you don't hold up your end of the bargain -- i.e. pay the required premium at a very specific given time -- they cut off your insurance in a heartbeat. When that happens, you stand to lose your home, your right to drive and, in a scarily increasing number of cases, your right to be taken care of at a health care facility when you're sick.
When the insurer doesn't uphold its end of the bargain, though, oh well ... that's just tough luck for you. See, there's this fine-print clause in your 35-pages-long policy that you obviously didn't read that says if your home is facing due west, or if your car has one of those doughnut spare tires or if you've ever had to go to the doctor's office before -- including when you were born -- that you aren't covered by the policy except in specific instances, one of which has to do with the amount of money in your bank account.
And here's what you can do about it. Well, you can complain to your best friends and threaten all kinds of legal action against the company.
And here's what good it'll do you. Zero. Zip. Nada.
The insurance companies are pretty clever. Instead of saving up the zillions of dollars in increasingly required premiums they collect on a daily basis so that they can actually uphold their end of what now is a one-way bargain, they just spend the money coming up with ever cuter spokeswhatevers and jingles that seem to make people want to do business with them. (Who doesn't want to give their hard-earned money to a cute talking lizard, duck or inane spokesperson?) Oh, and they pay elected government officials piles and piles of cash to enact laws that pretty much assure that the insurance companies don't have to do anything as unsavory as pay off the claim that was the entire basis for having insurance in the first place.
But, you say, I know of someone who actually filed a claim and got a check from their insurance company to pay for damages within a couple of days.
Right. But go and ask the person who filed the claim and received the payment about his premiums in the wake of recovering that claim. Somehow, it has become OK -- thank you, my friends in the government, you've earned your money -- for insurance companies to either a) raise your premium rates astronomically if you have the audacity to file a claim or b) drop you as a customer for said claim-filing. Plus, to make matters worse, they get the word out that you're one of those selfish claim-filers to their buddies in the industry, and suddenly you're uninsurable.
I've had three people I know and trust tell me such tales of woe in the last couple of weeks, and when they do, inevitably, others who overhear the conversation chime in with similar tales they know of or have heard about.
One of the three who talked with me about their insurance conundrum said that they'd had a policy with the same company for almost 50 years without a single claim, and the moment they filed a claim, they were told their premiums would increase with their next payment. One other said she had been dropped by her insurance company of 15 years because her family had filed two claims for damages to their home after separate acts of God. Another said they wanted to add insurance but were told that wasn't going to happen because they filed claims in the past.
I laugh when I read rhetoric from "insurance commissioners" who are, supposedly, appointed or elected to protect consumers from unscrupulous insurance practices. Funny thing is, though, what they end up doing is protecting the poor insurance companies from hard-working citizens -- as our governor likes to say -- who have the audacity to expect these companies to actually do what they said they'd do.
Or, as insurers like to say when they're laughing over war stories about withholding previously agreed-upon claims: "They're so stupid, they probably think talking lizards are a thing. They remind me of cavemen."
