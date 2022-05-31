“I’m your boogie man, I’m your boogie man, that’s what I am.”
— K.C. & the Sunshine Band
A contributor to this newspaper’s Squawkbox feature sent in a submission recently that I think perfectly addresses a non-issue that many have tried to turn into an issue ... for personal gain, of course.
This person said, in general, that he/she voted for Republican David Perdue for governor in the recent GOP primary election because he/she is less than overwhelmed with the job Brian Kemp has done in that position for the last 3 1/2 years. He/she went on to say that he/she will leave his/her ballot blank in the general election rather than vote for Kemp, even if his/her non-vote helps Democrat Stacey Abrams in her quest to become governor.
The person pointed out that he/she did not vote for David Perdue because of the endorsement of Donald Trump. In fact, the person took pains to point out that the former president had absolutely nothing to do with his/her vote.
That, I believe was the case for a lot of Republican voters who went to the polls to cast ballots in the primaries. In fact, I’d venture a guess that probably as many Democrats elected to choose Republican ballots during the primaries just so they could vote against candidates Trump endorsed as Republicans who voted for candidates solely because they were endorsed by the former president.
Which points to a phenomenon that is becoming more and more apparent as we move closer to the mid-term general election in November: Democrats, who have for the past six years accused Republicans of blindly following Trump, are so caught up with making the former president their boogie man, they’ve lost sight of their own party’s shortcomings.
Like Jack Nicholson told Tom Cruise that “you need me on that wall” to keep the Cubans and Communism at bay in “A Few Good Men,” Democratic leaders are trying to scare their base by telling them “you need me in office to keep Trump from taking back over.”
It’s common knowledge that, unless there is a period of unprecedented good economic news during the first two years of a sitting president’s administration, the “other side” is typically going to enjoy gains during mid-term elections. And with America’s economy in the toilet and a period of national and even global unrest having settled in during the tenure of Democratic President Biden, it doesn’t take a crystal ball to predict GOP gains, perhaps even enough to take control of the House and the Senate, in November.
Republicans are licking their chops (although why anyone would want Mitch McConnell as head of the Senate again, I’ll never understand), and Democrats are reading the writing on the wall. So what they’re trying to do is use the threat of a Trump return to scare voters into ignoring all the bad news that’s happening all around them.
GOP voters — at least a large number of them and at least for the time being — have moved on from Trump and his cult of personality and are instead looking for leaders in their party whose politics are more in line with their own. Meanwhile, the chickensh — Republican politicians, whose lust for power, not constituents’ concerns, dictates their moves, are scared to denounce the ills of Trump’s four years in office because they’re afraid of encountering his wrath if he makes some kind of miraculous comeback.
Democrats, who don’t have a whole lot of good juju to stand on, are instead preaching the evils of Trumpism moreso than they’re trying to fix the wrongs that are all around them. They figure if they can stir up fear of a Trump return, they can rouse their base to get out in record numbers again and not vote for them but vote against Trump.
That strategy worked in 2020 when voters had four years of Trump’s antics to consider as they went into the voting booth. This time around, it’s Democrats who are dredging up the ghost of Trump in an attempt to keep their voters in line. It’s a poor strategy, and it’s one that’s likely to backfire in a big way unless some dramatic changes are made before November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.