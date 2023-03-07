“Free at last,” they took your life; they could not take your pride.
— U2
Yeah, just like you can lead a horse to water but you can’t make him drink, you can lead a lazy person to an available job, but you can’t make him work.
We have a lot of the latter around here living off legitimate taxpayers — you know, the men and women of all socio-economic strata who have taken on the responsibility of housing, clothing and feeding their families by working for a living — and many of them choose that life because they don’t know anything different.
Somewhere along the way — most likely after the explosion of children being raised in single-parent homes — the ideal of a man or woman making a living by the sweat of their brow went out the window. Politicians, slumming for votes, decided an easy way to win the hearts and minds of an electorate was to promise them — and the greedy special-interest groups and individuals who knew how to “work the system” — everything on a silver platter.
When that platter was served, several things were swept from the conscience of a great number of Americans, things like work ethic, self-reliance, initiative and pride. In their place grew a desire to take what wasn’t earned, a sense of entitlement, and the willingness to swap a precious gift — the right to freely vote for a candidate of character — for an inferred quid pro quo: You keep voting for me, and I’ll keep sending you more and more of other people’s money.
(And before you go there, which some of you already have, being from Albany and all, this has nothing to do with race. Welfare recipients in singular families of all races have moved expertly through the system with each new generation, eschewing the values of good citizenship and pride of accomplishment for the steps needed to get on — and stay on — the government gravy train.)
As the country’s welfare system has run amok, politicians have done nothing to fix things. (And, no, the call to just cut off all funding to anyone who isn’t wealthy — you know, the ones who need those big tax breaks — is not fixing things. It’s a recipe for chaos.) But there are just too many votes promised by special interests, individuals and groups that have their hands out as well, to go messing with something that now constitutes solitary campaign promises.
Here’s a thought that likely would appeal to most people, especially working Americans who see more and more of their wages being eaten away by taxes used to pay people not to look for jobs, farmers not to grow crops, and for wealthy families’ second homes. Call it the Earn Your Way Act.
Except for the disabled who cannot work, the handicapped, the senior citizens who have paid for and deserve their Social Security benefits and ... well, that’s about it ... send out a notice that all benefits are going to be either reduced significantly or cut off altogether by a certain date. That money that’s going into the pockets of freeloaders will be used to set up job training programs. Hire workers to counsel welfare recipients who don’t deserve the free money, and help them find a position that fits their skills and that would hold their interest.
Then train them. By a prescribed period of time, they must have reached a certain level of competency, or they will receive a warning that extra training is needed. After a couple of warnings, cut them off. Either they’ll have enough pride to do what they need to get a good job — and this program should be for jobs well above minimum wage — or they’ll be placed in another program that requires only manual labor. But no more free rides.
Oh, and if you’re concerned about having enough jobs for this large portion of the population, remember the old jobs/work programs created to bring the U.S. out of the Great Depression? There are plenty of things that need to be done to find work for everyone who doesn’t fit into a specialty area in the work force.
I don’t know how many Americans might feel about such a program because all of us — those who give and those who take — have settled into “this is just the way things are” mode. But I know I would feel a whole lot better about my tax money being used to help people find jobs than I do about giving it to people who live their lives with one hand in their pocket and one hand in mine.
