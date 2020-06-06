“If you choose not to decide, You still have made a choice.”
— Rush
Here are some of the things I’ve heard about Tuesday’s state Primary Election:
It’s not fair that I can’t vote for Donald Trump and for Kevin Sproul in the sheriff’s race. This is just an attempt by the Democrats in charge to sabotage this election. ... Who are they (presumably Elections officials, although you can never be sure) to tell me I can’t vote for a Republican in this election and also vote in the sheriff’s race? Are they trying to keep one candidate from being elected? Someone needs to look into this. ... What if I’m an Independent voter? Why do I have to pick a Republican or Democratic ballot?
Elections officials, I’m certain, get these questions and more each election cycle as they prepare for primary races. They patiently try to explain the primary system that is part of this country’s election process, but they usually just get sarcastic or snide comments — or puzzled looks — in return.
I’ll try to explain this in simple terms as the primary looms, understanding, of course, that I’ll most likely fare no better than our well-trained (and much smarter) Elections folks.
The election coming up is a primary. The primaries in our two-party election system are used for the separate Democratic and Republican parties to nominate the candidates they want to represent them in the General Election, which is held on the first Tuesday in November — this year, Nov. 3. (Other parties have the opportunity to select candidates as well, but they must meet all eligibility requirements to get on the General Election ballot.)
When, as in the circumstances mentioned above, a person who wants to make sure he or she votes for the incumbent president (who has no primary opposition to speak of), no matter the circumstances because if he or she doesn’t his or her loyalty will be called into question and he or she probably won’t be able to sleep at night, then that person cannot vote in the sheriff’s race in Dougherty County. Both candidates for sheriff — Sproul and Sabrina Lewis — registered as Democrats, thus they will be listed on the Democratic primary ballot only.
It should be noted, there are loyalists who have declared they will never vote for a Republican (or Democratic) candidate if their lives depended on it, so they lose the opportunity to help one candidate or the other in a race like the aforementioned sheriff’s race.
Such dilemmas.
Before we move on, let’s point out that, because the primaries are used to determine who will represent each party in the General Election, it is — despite criticism — a very fair system. It’s no secret that many voters, if they had the opportunity, would love to have a shot at helping sabotage the opposing party’s election chances by putting weaker candidates into office. (You’re not being tricky; everyone knows it.) Such shenanigans would, obviously, subvert the whole system.
It’s also, in a county like Dougherty, which is overwhelmingly Democratic, obvious that a lot of local candidates who run for office choose to run as Democrats even though they are as loyal to the current occupant of the White House and the state governor’s office as David Perdue is. They do so because they know they have little chance to win an election in the county as a Republican. (For anyone with a scintilla of conscience, that has to be tough.)
While there are few such tough choices in Tuesday’s primary, there have been elections in which some very close races were being contested in both camps. Voters had to decide whether to opt for a Democratic ballot to help their favorite candidate in that camp or elect to vote Republican to help candidates in other races. It literally becomes a matter of deciding which candidate the individual voters wants to help most.
So when you head to the precincts Tuesday to vote, don’t waste everyone’s time asking why the sheriff’s race isn’t on your Republican ballot. It’s the primary ... it’s one or the other. Can’t have it both ways. It’s our system.
