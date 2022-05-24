“Preachin’ and a cryin’, tell me that I’m lyin’ about a job That I never could find.”
— The Silhouettes
It’s time for politicians, who’ve never been known not to turn a talking point into a cliche, and would-be citizen reformers to find another dead horse to beat.
From the tiniest communities in this state and country to the seats of power in capital cities like Atlanta and Washington, D.C., would-be office-holders who are seeking favor from the people who would put them in office — and in line to collect all that PAC influence money — and government employees who are paid to perpetuate the programs of poverty at some point make a show of promising to solve societal ills by “looking for more good-paying jobs.”
Which is absolute bull.
Not that seeking businesses to locate and bring their millions into a community isn’t a worthwhile quest. But these people who tell us “jobs are our No. 1 priority” are merely blowing smoke. Why do a little homework, they apparently think, when cliches do just fine?
This is among the tidbits Georgia Chamber President/CEO Chris Clark pointed out at the recent New Georgia Economy summit at Albany State University: For every unemployed Georgian, there are now three jobs available.
Wait a minute, you cliche — and BS — spreaders quickly chime in, anxious not to lose one of those easy talking points that stir up the electorate. Sure, there are three jobs open for every unemployed Georgian, but a lot of those unemployed Georgians are not capable of filling these jobs. They don’t have the training or education.
To which I reply: Whose fault is that?
I have been writing a series of stories about the wonderful Adult Education program Anthony Parker, Linda Coston and their staff have built at Albany Technical College, and here is one cold, hard truth I’ve gleaned from my conversations with the folks at Albany Tech: Anyone who did not finish high school — no matter the reason, there is no judging here — can get into that program and get an equivalency degree, which is a first step toward snagging one of those good-paying jobs.
Oh, and the cost for the relatively short amount of time it takes to attain this goal? Not a penny.
But, some might say, not willing to give up their prime stir-up-the-masses talking point, the jobs that are available today require a higher level of training, a college degree or some kind of specialized skill set.
Which is true. But, as long-serving Albany City Commissioner Jon Howard pointed out to me during a not-so-long-ago conversation, there is absolutely no reason for young people in this country, especially young people who come from an impoverished or challenging background, not to get a college education. There are so many grants, scholarships and loan opportunities — and let’s not forget the push to offer free college tuition, which is, of course, ridiculous, but that’s never stopped anyone from asking — that the only thing stopping an individual from getting that needed degree is his or her lack of desire to get one.
We don’t need politicians to push for “more jobs for our un- and underemployed.” What we need is for politicians to work with religious institutions, with Albany Tech and Albany State, and with all the other entities of higher education out there to get these people who, for whatever reason, gave up on trying and chose to settle for the easy way out, to pull up their bootstraps and become their best self. Encourage them to, maybe for the first time in their lives, choose the road less taken. Trade in the handouts, the gaming of the system and the full-on criminal activity for a pathway that leads to self-pride and the promise of an honest-to-God career.
You politicians who think coddling people who refuse to take advantage of the opportunities available to them — just throw more money and benefits at them and they’ll stay quiet — is helping solve societal ills are fooling yourself more than you are the electorate. You are doing no one a favor when you keep preaching that lie of “We have all these problems because there are no jobs.”
You want to really have an impact on an area like southwest Georgia where poverty is so rampant? Tell some of the able-bodied folks to get off their asses, get educated, and go to work.
