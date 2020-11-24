“He not busy being born is busy dying.”
— Bob Dylan
Here’s what I am thankful for:
♦ I got to see my son become 10 times the better man his father ever hoped to be.
♦ I got to walk my beautiful older daughter down the aisle to get married, hear of her adventures across the world in Japan and see her start a career helping autistic children.
♦ I got to see my equally beautiful younger daughter grow from a toddler into a dynamic young force of nature with the world laid out before her.
♦ I got to hear the excited voices of my three grandchildren as they made their Poppy feel like the king of the world.
♦ I got to continue working at a job I love in a city I love with an opportunity to at least try and serve the best people this world knows.
♦ I’ve gotten to be around the greatest loves of my life by playing a most miniscule part in the music business.
♦ I got to see Freddie Freeman win the MVP.
♦ I got to see the White Stripes live.
OK, those of you who know a little of my history can stop reading now. Go help mom shuck corn or toss a football around with the cousins and uncles in the backyard ... especially if you’re not willing to give me a pass on writing about myself.
I’m coming up on the 16th anniversary of being diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer. I know, everybody has their own family cancer story, so mine’s not particularly special. But as I reflect on this coronavirus-changed world, I want to make a few points. So if you’re still with me, thank you ... let’s go ahead and get this done.
First of all, I learned a few things — in bits and pieces — after my battle with cancer. Among them: My oncologist initially offered as an option “Let’s do all we can just to make him comfortable.”... I coded — left this world for a bit — before being brought back (and, yes, I had an otherworldly experience I don’t talk much about). ... Five to 10 years prior to the time of my diagnosis, the cancer I had was considered a death sentence. ... The survival rate for my diagnosis was, at the time, 14%.
I offer this very personal information for a few reasons ... such as: You don’t like something I write or the fact that I don’t share your political allegiance, so you curse me and call me names? That’s OK, I love you anyway. I love the joy and the craziness of this world. And even though I’m pretty much a constant goof-up, I’m here. I see beauty and feel love everywhere, every day.
I hear so many people talk as if all is lost when they or someone they love is diagnosed with cancer. And, believe me, hearing such a diagnosis is life-altering, is devastating. But I honestly believe one of the reasons I am still here is that I have a purpose. And if that purpose is to give even one other person hope that you too can beat this, then so be it. This is not part of some organized goodwill campaign. It’s reality, my reality.
And, finally, one thing I’ve said since realizing blessed “remission” is that, if given the opportunity, I would do anything I could to encourage anyone who would listen to get screened if you fall into any age or demographic that increases your cancer risk. It’s embarrassing. It’s humbling. It’s more frightening than the mind of Stephen King. But it can save your life.
Have a happy Thanksgiving ... I will.
