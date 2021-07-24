“I was just a boy, giving it all away.” — Leo Sayer
I think I’m like most people (most people, it should be noted, who are not money-grubbing industrialists or skinflints who wouldn’t willingly part with a penny under even the most dire circumstances) in that I do have a heart and I believe there are those among us who need a helping hand at times.
I am not, however, the kind of saint who gives the majority of his (meager) assets to others.
I see things, generally, based on an interesting dichotomy: I had very little growing up, so I tend to sympathize with people in similar circumstances in given situations. However, because my father instilled in me a work ethic based on earning the things you want in life by working for them, I’m not a big fan of giving life’s necessities to able-bodied people whose life work appears to be gaming the system to get their hands on as much free stuff as possible.
Given the warring natures of these viewpoints, I still have tended to be touched by the sob stories I’ve heard over the years, many of which have left me feeling duped: The people who desperately need some money for food but are not interested in going with you into a restaurant for a meal ... The people who had their wallets stolen while on their way home to (name nearby city of choice) and just need $20 to buy gas to get home ... The people who drive Mercedeses to community food giveaways and, without shame, accept the handouts intended for people who have trouble feeding their families on a daily basis.
And I’ve been so touched by some individuals’ plight that I’ve missed meals to give them the last bit of money I had because I felt they needed it more than I (which, I’m well aware, does in no way qualify me for sainthood).
I say all this because I find myself in a quandary these days. It’s one that has left me disinclined to hand out even my pocket change to anyone who purports to be scrounging for food just to get through a day. I end up feeling guilt pangs when I don’t help someone, but I’ve pretty much reached a line-in-the-sand moment in my life.
See, I don’t see how anyone is hungry, without food, without basic necessities, or unable to survive day-to-day in modern-day America. It’s not just billions now, but trillions of dollars that are handed out — rarely with the thinnest of strings attached — to anyone willing to sign up for their share. There are so many nonprofit agencies popping up to advocate for these freebies now, I find myself distrustful of the agencies that I’ve always felt were actually doing God’s work.
Some of these agencies that actually do do good things for others are finding themselves with less and less funding because nonprofit agencies have sprung up everywhere, nonprofits that do the “dirty work” to get funding for the so-called have-nots. This agency will get you food, this one will provide you with shelter, another will get you clothing, get your free cellphone here, no one should ever have to spend a penny on school supplies ... and the list goes on and on.
Then you learn that the good souls who are the administrators of these nonprofits are making sometimes hundreds of thousands of dollars — or, in some cases, more! — in salary, and that many nonprofit agencies have such a long list of “volunteer staff” on their payroll that sometimes half to two-thirds of every dollar given to help the poor ends up in the pockets of said staff and administrators.
What we really need is an agency that serves as a watchdog of nonprofits like these that really do profit when the government starts handing out trillions of dollars and they get themselves in the pipeline to receive funds ... supposedly for distribution. If there was such an agency, I think it would become quickly very clear that there is enough money handed out — by government agencies, by foundations, by real nonprofits, by kind individuals and others — to take care of every American’s basic needs with plenty left over.
Sadly, it’s not about need in our country today. It’s about greed. And that’s something I don’t feel like supporting with money I’ve actually worked for.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.