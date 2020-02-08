“Come together, right now, over me ...”
It’s a simple idea, as things go, but given the current political climate in the nation, state and locally, it’s really a good one.
District 6 Dougherty County Commissioner Anthony Jones has pushed the idea in the past, but, well, it’s gotten nowhere. A few of his fellow government officials on the city and county side have given him lukewarm backing, but others have turned a deaf ear.
What Jones wants is for the Albany City Commission and the Dougherty County Commission to hold joint sessions on a regular basis, to talk about common issues that impact the citizens they represent. Here’s Jones’ idea:
“Look, it doesn’t always have to be over some big, pressing issue; it can be about things that both government bodies have to deal with,” Jones said the proposed meetings. “I even think we should get together and just have breakfast, not have any kind of formal agenda, just talk with each other, get to know one another better.”
Joint meetings of the two governing boards are rare. Usually, they’re called only when there is a statewide concern that each board must respond to or there is a funding concern in which the two governing bodies must determine an equitable split of taxpayer funding (for example, the local-option sales tax — LOST — funding).
I’ve attended a few of those rare joint meetings over the years, and usually the tension in the air is palpable. There is more a feeling of enmity than camaraderie, and even the members of the two boards who are usually congenial to one another are wary of people they might share lunch with on another day.
This feeling of general distrust is the product of long years of the two governing bodies working at odds rather than in unison, even though they represent the same constituents. (It might be added here that many commissioners, especially those on the city side, treated governing officials in neighboring Lee County as “the enemy,” refusing to work with representatives of that community even if it benefited the people who put them in office.)
Now, though, might be the perfect time for the two local governing bodies to take up Jones’ proposal. New Mayor Bo Dorough said during his successful campaign that the division of services — especially as it applies to board appointments on key community assets like the county Hospital Authority — leaves each commission on the “outside looking in” at times when it comes to having input on issues that have a large bearing on the community. Dorough’s call to more equitably share those responsibilities might be the perfect opportunity for the two bodies to hold joint meetings to determine how they might each become more actively involved in key community pursuits.
Deciding an equitable split of taxpayer funds or jointly determining the best representative of key community boards would surely be much easier and more likely if the members of the two boards developed a mutual trust — or at least respect — for each other by meeting over eggs, grits and bacon to find out just where their counterparts are coming from. Because, egos aside, the majority of the community is no longer looking for someone to grandstand and demand that their special interest groups become the focus of the local government. They’re looking for people who will work together to get things done that will benefit the greater good.
The two boards might even, after they develop some sort of kinship, invite members of the School Board to join them. That body, after all, gets the largest portion of the city/county tax funding that pours in. That, no doubt, would be a tough nut to crack, given the collective personality of that group, but a girl can only hope.
Oh, and if all of this sounds a little bit like a more consolidated government ... well, hmmm ...
