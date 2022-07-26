“Thank God my music’s still alive.”
— Elton John
OK, I admit it, I’m easily amused. But I came up with an idea a little over a month ago — on a lark — that turned out to be pretty cool to the music lover in me. I Called it “An Album a Day.”
I’m sure, incidentally, that you could do a CD a day, a laser disc a day, my favorite downloads a day, a cassette a day or even an 8-track a day, but I’m partial to vinyl myself ... and I have a lot of it. So, an album a day.
Astute Herald readers can no doubt figure out the concept: Listen to an album, A-side and B-side, in a sitting. And while listening, I also took the opportunity to read the albums’ liner notes and other minutiae available on the album covers and sleeves.
I didn’t have any plan or design as to what albums I’d listen to. I sat in front of the album shelves (which I built, he said proudly) and just randomly looked over the selection until I saw one that struck my fancy on each particular day. It might have been the album cover itself that caught my eye, but usually it was something like, “I’ve always loved that album and I haven’t heard it in a long time” that swung things in favor of a particular record.
I started on June 5 and got to 25 albums on July 18 (obviously, I missed days along the way). Here are the 25 albums I listened to:
1. “Angel Claire” — Art Garfunkel (1973) 6-5-22
2. “Pieces of Eight” — Styx (1978) 6-6-22
3. “Sammy Johns” (1973) 6-8-22
4. “Sing It Again Rod” — Rod Stewart (1973) 6-9-22
5. “In Through the Out Door” — Led Zeppelin (1979) 6-10-22
6. “Smokin’” — Humble Pie (1972) 6-11-22
7. “Building the Perfect Beast” — Don Henley (1984) 6-12-22
8. “Elton John” (1970) 6-14-22
9. “Desperado” — The Eagles (1973) 6-16-22
10. “The Tender Side of Ray Charles” (1978) 6-17-22
11. “Singer of Songs Teller of Tales” — Paul Davis (1977) 6-19-22
12. “M.U. The Best of Jethro Tull” (1975) 6-20-22
13. “Brothers in Arms” — Dire Straits (1985) 6-23-22
14. “Elvis’ Golden Records” — Elvis Presley (1958) 6-25-22
15. “Closer to Home” — Grand Funk Railroad (1970) 6-26-22
16. “City to City” — Gerry Rafferty (1978) 6-27-22
17. “Like a Rock” — Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band (1986) 7-1-22
18. “Uncle Charlie and His Dog Teddy” — Nitty Gritty Dirt Band (1970) 7-4-22
19. “Diamonds and Rust” — Joan Baez (1975) 7-5-22
20. “The Archies Greatest Hits” (1970) 7-6-22
21. “Ambrosia” (1975)
22. “Radio K.A.O.S.” — Roger Waters (1987) 7-9-22
23. “Simon and Garfunkel Greatest Hits” (1972) 7-14-22
24. “The Getaway” — Red Hot Chili Peppers (2016) 7-17-22
25. “Games People Play” — Joe South (1969) 7-18-22
Here are some of the interesting things I gleaned from the album clovers/sleeves:
♦ Elton John played piano on “Detroit” from the Chili Peppers’ “The Getaway”;
♦ “Some of Shelly’s Blues” on the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band’s “Uncle Charlie” was written by Monkee Michael Nesmith, and the classic “Mr. Bojangles” on the “Uncle Charlie” album was written by Jerry Jeff Walker;
♦ Eagles Don Henley and Timothy B. Schmit sang backing vocals on “Miami” from Bob Seger’s “Like a Rock” album;
♦ On the front cover of Joe South’s “Games People Play” album is a list of some of the “hot” songs on the album. Included among the songs is “Down in the Boondocks” ... which is not on the album;
♦ In the song “Mama Frog” from Ambrosia’s excellent self-titled album is a chilling — a la Vincent Price on Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” only a decade before — reading of Lewis Carroll’s nonsense poem “Jabberwocky,” which was included in Carroll’s “Through the Looking Glass,” a sequel to his “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland”;
♦ Joan Baez wrote “Winds of the Old Days” as a tribute to Bob Dylan in 1973 when Dylan announced he was returning to the stage after years of inactivity due to a motorcycle accident. She said she knew the media would ask her about Dylan’s return, so she pointed them to the song.
I encourage each of you to do your own album a day challenge and see what you come up with. If you want to let me know what albums you select, I’d love to hear about it.
