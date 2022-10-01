“Some way, somehow, it’s gotta get better than this.”
— Rod Stewart
After tossing and turning for the better part of a couple of sleepless nights, I reached a decision: It’s time for me to write my final column for this paper.
It’s an idea I’ve been kicking around for a while now. You allow the writing to get stale, you usually only hear from readers who call you unpleasant names or start their correspondence with “I don’t usually read your column but ...” as if their taking the time to actually do underscores the sacrifice they’re making. And there are the out-right harsh criticisms based usually on differences of opinion.
Don’t get me wrong here. I’m a big boy, and I can take it. Over the years I’ve been called any number of creative names, many of them unprintable in a family newspaper. I’ve been threatened ... no big deal. I’ve had my family threatened ... big deal. (I’ve even called the cops before because of the latter such threats.)
So I want it known that a few nasty comments by people with whom I had the audacity to have a different opinion did not move the needle very far in my give-an-expletive meter.
No, what led me to decide that it was time to give up this chore, one that I’ve done for a really long time and one that I love doing, was a few biting comments recently by people I know and respect. It’s a far different thing to have people you actually care about take pot shots at you because they have different political views than it is to have some random yahoo turn snarky and show off his or her superior wit — 97% of the time anonymously, of course — and tell you why you made such a huge mistake in choosing your profession.
Perhaps it’s like Bob Dylan said: “Maybe I’m too sensitive, or else I’m getting soft.” Whatever the motivation, I’d made up my mind that it was time for me to turn my attention to other things in a way to make this newspaper that I love better for its readers.
On the morning after I finally found peace with the decision that I would give this column up, though, a funny thing happened. Well, actually, it was a couple of things.
First of all, I got an email from a man who has, on occasion taken me to task for things I’ve written. The thing is, though, when this man did, he did so with evidence to back up his counterclaim. I’ve said any number of times in writing these columns that many of them are written out of heat-of-the-moment passion that sometimes turns into a momentary lapse of reason. (Pink Floyd reference.) See, I consider myself open-minded enough to consider another person’s opinion. If they convince me their point of view makes more sense — and they prove that point — I’m more than willing to say I’m wrong.
This person, who’s actually one of my favorites, sent a message of encouragement after reading a criticism in the hallowed Squawkbox.
Second, I got a message from another person who said something I’d written had touched them on a personal level. Bless this person’s heart, that’s something I hadn’t heard in quite some time. I’ve always felt that a person who shares his or her opinion in print has something of an obligation to make readers feel something other than ennui. Even if they feel compelled to defend an opposite opinion — and, yes, decided to call the writer a few choice names for his ineptitude and inability to see the light that is so clear to them — a columnist was doing his job if he generated any kind of reaction.
So — and I’m sorry to do this to you, haters — I guess a few random acts of kindness by some Herald readers have talked me off the ledge of giving up. And I guess I’ll be hanging around a bit longer. I’ll continue to hope we can just agree to disagree on certain topics and even welcome opposing views that are based on at least a semblance of logic or at least a deeply held passion.
But if you’re the kind who’s always in attack mode, then I guess I’ll continue to be your huckleberry. Just don’t call me all those bad names in front of my family or my friends. They’re liable to agree with you.
