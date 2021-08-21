“Hello, old friend, it’s really good to see you once again.”
— Eric Clapton
A while back — yeah, time does fly, whether you’re having fun or not — I promised to take another look at a project I took on just short of 20 years ago: My top albums of all-time list.
(Note to anyone under age 40: “Albums” are what the cool among you now call “vinyl.” Back in the ’60s and especially the ’70s, it was the preferred method of recorded music ... before eight tracks, cassette tapes, CDs, MP3s, downloads and whatever that tinny stuff is you listen to on your phones. Those of us who loved music collected albums for the eight to 13 songs on each — five or six if it was the Allman Brothers or Yes — and sometimes just because those 12-by-12 covers and their art were way cool. Just a point of reference.)
I asked Herald readers to send some suggestions for my albums list, and many of you responded. In fact, there were a few responses that led me to albums I hadn’t heard (or heard of), so I set out in search ... online, at yard sales, in curio/antiques shops that had bins of albums ... in an effort to find my own copies. As David Byrne said ... “Same as it ever was” ... the search for “new” (unheard) music is as much fun today as it was in the ’60s and ’70s.
I have procrastinated and found every excuse not to do the work involved in putting my list together, even with a copy of that long ago list sitting on my desk, seemingly taunting me every day as I put off the “chore” for yet another week.
But with chores done, grass cut, car washed, interviews out of the way, I resignedly started this project of love over the weekend. It took me about 10 minutes to get so lost in what I was doing that I found myself transported back to a different time, a time when getting a new album was like making a new discovery. It wasn’t just that someone had a new song out that was on his/her/their new album, it was hearing all the tracks, reading the liner notes, reading what reviewers said about the albums.
I remember vividly walking the streets of downtown Tifton with my brother, heading to the G.C. Murphy store to look over their record collection. There wasn’t a lot of money for albums — we did work on weekends, though — but my brother and I usually managed to scrape together the $2 that albums cost each time the Beatles had a new release. I remember when “Help” came out and it cost an unheard-of $4 (!) and how my brother and I kept some change from getting haircuts and bought the album, scraping together a bunch of coins and a couple of dollars collected from fishermen at our family’s lake a few days later and giving it to daddy and wondering how he figured that we’d used his haircut change to buy the album.
(Note II: I thought about those days of going to G.C. Murphy a few years back when my daughter got her own record player and wanted some vinyl to play on it. I remember going to the record store (don’t ask, just accept that those once existed), picking out the album she wanted — One Direction, I believe — and finding out that those albums we used to get for $1, $2 or even $4 were now $32. Same as it never was.)
Going through my album collection this weekend to start the process of putting together what I have decided will be a Top 150 list (my one 20 years ago was Top 100), I was reintroduced to some long-forgotten gems — and some that will never be forgotten — and I felt like I was in the midst of some great old friends who came by to say hello. Having just returned from seeing two great, great artists — James Taylor and Jackson Browne — I fell in love with this music all over again.
I put on Taylor’s “Sweet Baby James” album (right now, it is No. 11 on my list) and was taken away once again: to three nights ago in Atlanta, and to 50 years ago in my bedroom, listening to this wonderful talent at his very best. Yes, J.T., I’ve got a friend. In fact, a whole lot of them.
