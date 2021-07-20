“If you could see you through my eyes instead of your ego, I believe you’d be surprised to see that you’ve been blind.”
— Joe South
And this happened the other day ...
I was talking with someone about certain individuals among our local elected officials, and when one particular “leader’s” name came up, I said I was not exactly fond of said official.
When the person with whom I was having the discussion tried to justify his/her support for that official, I said, “Sorry, but the objections I have to this person are personal. (The official) is just not a good person.”
You’ll never guess the response I got.
“You’re just a racist.”
Now I know the expected — and usual — response of a person in my demographics (old and white) to such a charge. “NO I’M NOT RACIST!!! YOU ARE NOT BEING FAIR BY SAYING THAT!!! YOU CAN ASK MY BLACK FRIENDS ... I TREAT EVERYBODY THE SAME!!!”
This was my reaction, though.
I laughed, sadly. And I walked away.
Now I could have stayed there and defended myself against such an accusation, and I could have done so vehemently. But I didn’t feel the need to. I know what’s in my heart, and anybody who’s known me for more than just a five-minute conversation knows me as well. I didn’t feel the need, nor the inclination, to respond to such a spurious charge.
I also could have pointed out to this individual that my dislike for someone — this local official or any other person on God’s green earth — has nothing to do with the color of their skin. I can dislike you (or you or you or you) without it being about your skin color. Kind of makes me think this person was using his own prejudices to try and justify a case against me.
I have, since I was old enough to think for myself, lived a life by which I choose to react to people based on the oft-quoted MLK concept “content of character.” A person’s skin color does not determine his or her character; it’s the person’s upbringing early on and then its all about personal choice. Conversely, just as a person of any particular skin hue is not superior or exalted over another, neither does anyone deserve to be vilified because of it.
I may be a difficult person to get along with; I certainly have my ways. And I’ll even admit to being an ... um ... (it rhymes with glass bowl) at times. If you want to go there, fine. But at least base it on pertinent fact. Do not try to make me into something I’m not in hopes that my “white guilt” will allow you to diminish me in today’s woke society.
Because my conscience is clean.
Now, as for the person who tried to use my dislike for a person of another race to label me racist: Maybe it’s you who has reason to check yourself. Maybe it’s you who has decided that, rather than have an intellectual discussion about the issue, I’ll just throw in the race card and try to walk away with the pot.
Perhaps, deep down, it’s people who make such baseless accusations who have racist tendencies. Maybe they’ve cowed others who were afraid to speak out against such unfounded accusations because they’re afraid of being the one observed under the lens of today’s social microscope.
I don’t know, and quite frankly, I don’t care. What I do know is that if we’ve reached a point in America where we’re not allowed to criticize others for our own personal reasons without being accused of having a racial, ethnic or gender issue with that person, well, we’ve reached a new low in our culture. Just as I proclaim the right to love, like or respect anyone for their character, I certainly have the right to hate, dislike or show no respect for their lack of same.
