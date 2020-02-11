“They say there´s more to this life, But there´s too much to think about.”
— John Mellencamp
I’m filled with an almost overwhelming mix of sadness, compassion, revulsion and, yes, anger when I think of the horror Rachel Elizondo is living.
Rachel, whose byline was Rachel Lord — her maiden name — when she worked at this newspaper, lost both her parents this weekend in an act of unimaginable and unforgivable horror, the kind of thing we read about happening to others but never imagine could happen to us or anyone we know.
Hearing the soul-touching grief in Rachel’s voice as I sought, inadequately, to offer words of comfort that I knew would not come, I couldn’t help but contrast that little-lost-girl pain in her voice with the fun-loving, intelligent, got-the-world-by-the-tail young woman who, by force of her indomitable will, came to work at this newspaper.
Rachel didn’t know a whole lot about the business side of the newspaper business when she came to work at The Herald. She’d done some writing in college, and it was obvious to anyone who read her work that she was gifted, one born to, as they say, take pen in hand. But she came at the job with a naivete of one who was not accustomed to the mundane elements that are part of this, and, I would hazard a guess, every other profession. Still, she mastered the job with ease.
I wasn’t mad or overly disappointed when a group with deep pockets took note of Rachel’s skills and made her an offer she couldn’t refuse. I was sad, sad for me, as editor of the paper, and sad for the readers whose lives she’d touched with her words. Like in any other business, you take a moment to think about such changes, then you move on. It’s called life.
The horror that Rachel and her siblings faced Sunday when they learned their parents’ fate is life, too, but it’s that ugly part that we all know is possible but we hope we don’t have to deal with. Yet, there it is, unbelievable but undeniable, a part of their history that will be with them every day from now on. No words, no actions, no sermons, no love and comfort from their support group will ever be able to erase or change it.
But as the grief recedes to a dull but permanent ache in Rachel’s and her siblings’ lives, I remind them that it’s now their duty, as unfair as it is, to move forward with those lives. As impossible as that must now seem, they are charged with somehow putting the horror of these last several hours into a new perspective. They have to compartmentalize it in a way that allows them not just to move forward, but to do so with the same vibrancy and at least a comparable measure of joy that they exhibited before this tragedy.
They’ll never forget how their lives have been changed; that’s impossible. But in Rachel’s case, I know she has something going for her that will allow her to continue her quest to becoming the person she was always meant to be. She has a companion, a best friend, a husband, Ronald, who loves her as deeply as a man can, a partner who will make her laugh again when she thinks that’s no longer possible. She has a man who, although he hurts now almost as deeply as she does because he feels her pain in their shared life force, will guide her back to herself, will help her find her best self.
Life is a funny thing. It can offer up opportunities that, for those of us who recognize and embrace them, bring us success and happiness beyond our wildest dreams. But life also has a cruel counterbalance that keeps us ever mindful that all of that success and happiness can be erased in an instant.
My hope is that Rachel Elizondo will reclaim that joy and happiness that were taken from her, that she will — with the help of those who love her — return to that path that none who knows her doubts is her destiny.
